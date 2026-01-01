For data providers: There are no direct costs for creating shares or listings. You continue to pay for the storage of the data in your account.

For data consumers: Consumers pay for the compute resources (their virtual warehouses) they use to query the shared data. There are no charges for accessing the data itself through a share. If a listing on the Snowflake Marketplace is monetized, specific pricing terms set by the provider would apply.

Reader accounts: Providers can create reader accounts for consumers who don't have their own Snowflake account. The provider incurs the compute costs for queries run by their reader accounts.