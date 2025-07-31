Technology
Use Case
Snowflake for Applications
Build, distribute and commercialize scalable, data-intensive applications with fully managed data and AI infrastructure and zero copy integration.
Build faster with a unified platform for your application
Streamline your architecture to ship features — from embedded analytics to generative AI — faster.
Scale with ease and security
Reduce operational burden with a fully managed service and increase performance.
Integrate and distribute products seamlessly
Easily integrate data and apps in client environments across clouds, and commercialize your products directly on Snowflake to grow your business.
HOW IT WORKS
Scale seamlessly with elastic multi-cluster compute
Automatically scale without contention or performance issues, and isolate resources to ensure non-disruptive development. With per-second consumption pricing, you can avoid over-provisioning.
Reduce SRE and DevOps burden with a fully managed service
Snowflake’s fully managed service provides always-on availability, as well as automations — including replication, tuning and encryption — across clouds and regions.
Securely manage and deploy containers in Snowflake
Build in any programming language, then execute using configurable hardware like GPUs with Snowpark Container Services.
Whether you’re running LLMs or hosting UIs or APIs, deploy without complexity via an integrated image registry.
Use analytical and transactional data together
With Hybrid Tables, you can run sub-second point operations alongside your analytical queries — all within Snowflake — which reduces the need to operate and sync multiple databases.
Distribute and monetize full-stack apps across the AI Data Cloud
With the Snowflake Native App Framework, you can build full-stack apps, then distribute and monetize them to thousands of Snowflake customers via Snowflake Marketplace.
Since Snowflake Native Apps run in your customer’s Snowflake account, customers don’t need to move their data — and you can improve your margins.
Boost engineering efficiency with automated deployment workflows and declarative DevOps
Enhance efficiency with Database Change Management† and Snowflake CLI. Build customized workflows with Python APIs and integrate seamlessly with your existing CI/CD pipeline via Snowflake Git Integration. Monitor and troubleshoot your apps and data pipelines with ease using Snowflake Trail.
Our Customers
Leading Applications Are Powered by Snowflake
“With this reduced latency, our customers have the ability to run hundreds of different scenarios in a very short time. Previously what would have taken our customers many days—if not weeks—to construct, is now possible in a matter of minutes.”
Gurdip Singh
Chief Product Officer, Blue Yonder
- 10x Faster processing speed in proof of concept
- 20% Less cost in proof of concept
Start your 30-day free Snowflake trial today
- $400 in free usage to start
- Immediate access to the AI Data Cloud
- Enable your most critical data workloads