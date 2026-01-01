SNOWFLAKE PRICING CALCULATOR

A Snowflake credit is the unit of measure consumed only while a customer uses compute resources (e.g., loading, transforming, or querying data). Credit consumption automatically stops when compute is suspended or idle, ensuring you pay only for what you use.

Credit consumption varies by intensity and feature type:



Virtual Warehouses : Larger warehouses consume proportionally more credits per hour than smaller ones.

Serverless Features: Features like Snowpipe, Snowpipe Streaming, and Cortex charge credits based on the specific work performed (e.g., data volume processed or tokens used).

Your total cost equals the number of credits consumed multiplied by the price per credit specified in your Snowflake agreement.