The Snowflake Pricing Calculator

Estimate Your Costs: Use this free tool to estimate your Snowflake service costs based on your specific inputs.

Important Note: The Calculator is for estimation only, not for quoting. Your actual costs may vary from the estimates provided.

Zero Cloud Provider Costs

Snowflake pricing is comprehensive: Your costs include all compute and underlying infrastructure. The Snowflake platform automatically optimizes resource consumption, ensuring you only pay for what you use. Therefore, the calculator reflects a zero cost for your underlying cloud provider.

Why your calculator estimate may be different from your actual costs

Consumption-based pricing : Snowflake charges you for your actual usage, which might vary from your estimated usage. Your billing statement will reflect your actual usage.

Editions, Cloud Service Provider, and account type : The Snowflake Edition (Standard, Enterprise, Business Critical, Virtual Private Snowflake), CSP (AWS, Azure, GCP), and account type (On Demand vs. Capacity) impact the price you pay per credit.

Billing in arrears : Snowflake bills on a monthly basis based on your usage. If you begin using the service midmonth, your billing statement will only show the pro-rated costs for the days you used the service. For information on how to view historical costs, see Viewing costs using Snowsight.

Minimum billing charge : Some features may have a minimum billing charge. For example, warehouses have a 60-second period minimum billing charge when resources are provisioned.

Monthly hours : The calculator assumes 730 hours per month (365 days × 24 hours ÷ 12 months).

Workload optimization: The Snowflake Pricing Calculator cannot predict optimal warehouse sizing for your specific workloads. Larger warehouses may complete queries faster, potentially offsetting higher hourly costs through reduced runtime. Your actual optimal configuration may differ significantly from initial estimates.

Get more accurate estimates

For more precise cost estimates tailored to your specific use case:

Contact Snowflake sales : Speak with a Snowflake representative for personalized guidance and custom pricing discussions.

Consider growth scenarios : Model different growth rates and usage patterns.

Request a proof of concept : Test your actual workloads to validate consumption assumptions.

Consult with technical experts : Engage Snowflake's solution architects for complex technical requirements.

Review documentation: Consult Snowflake's detailed consumption table, documentation and best practices.

This calculator will help you understand Snowflake's consumption-based pricing model. Contact Snowflake sales for the most accurate pricing information and to discuss your specific requirements. For more information on managing costs, see Managing cost in Snowflake.