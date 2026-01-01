White Paper
Snowpark Container Services is now Generally Available with a 50% Reduction in Costs
Snowflake Pricing
Standard
The Standard Edition is the introductory offering providing access to core platform functionality.
This edition includes all core platform functionality with fully managed elastic compute, security with automatic encryption of all data, Snowpark, data sharing, and optimized storage with compression and time travel.
Enterprise
The Enterprise Edition is for companies with large-scale data initiatives looking for more granular enterprise controls.
This edition includes all Standard Edition features plus the ability to use multi-cluster compute, granular governance and privacy controls, extended Time Travel windows, and more.
Business Critical
The Business Critical Edition offers specialized functionality for highly regulated industries, especially those with sensitive data.
The edition includes all features in the Enterprise Edition plus Tri-Secret Secure, access to private connectivity, failover and failback for backup and disaster recovery, and more.
Virtual Private Snowflake
Virtual Private Snowflake (VPS) includes all the features of Business Critical Edition, but in a completely separate Snowflake environment, isolated from all other Snowflake accounts.
Optimized Storage
Snowflake charges a monthly fee for data stored in the platform. Charges are calculated using the average amount of storage used per month, after compression, for data ingested into Snowflake.
On-Demand Storage
Pay for usage month-to-month.
Price shown above reflects the list price. To view capacity storage discounts, please refer to Table 3(a) in the Snowflake Service Consumption Table.
A FULLY MANAGED PRODUCT DELIVERS SIMPLICITY & BETTER TCO
Snowflake takes care of infrastructure management and provides the ease-of-use that only a unified, fully managed product can deliver.
Drive More Efficiencywith Snowflake
Whether you're just getting started with Snowflake or looking to get the most out of your existing deployment, check out these resources to help you forecast, understand, and optimize costs.
MIGRATE TO SNOWFLAKEWITH CONFIDENCE
Our engineers work relentlessly to deliver new and advanced features that deliver more power and performance, while continuously minimizing your total cost of ownership (TCO).