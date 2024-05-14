Understanding High Cardinality in Observability

Cardinality refers to the number of unique values or combinations of values associated with a metric. In observability, dimensions provide additional context that helps teams understand metric data.

For example, a response-code metric might include the following information:

{2024-05-14_17:32:00} {metric: resp.code} {dimensions [user.segment:premium] [userID:1234][action:make_payment][version:1.21]} {value:520}

Dimensions are key-value pairs that describe the context in which a measurement was collected. They may represent attributes such as user segments, service versions, endpoints, deployment environments or cloud regions.

Adding dimensions makes it possible to investigate application behavior at a more granular level. However, each additional dimension can increase the number of possible value combinations. When these combinations are represented as distinct metric time series, cardinality can grow substantially.

For example, a metric associated with a small number of services and environments may have relatively low cardinality. Introducing dimensions for individual users, sessions, instances and request attributes can increase the number of distinct combinations significantly.

The practical impact depends on the number of dimensions, their possible values, how those dimensions combine and how the observability platform represents and stores the resulting data.