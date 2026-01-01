DataHub Simplified Observability and Cut Incident Duration by 80% with Observe by Snowflake

The results showed up in both the cost of running observability and the time it took to respond when something went wrong. DataHub retired its two OpenSearch clusters along with Thanos, Grafana and Prometheus AlertManager. That eliminated over $100K in annual AWS infrastructure costs associated with its previous OpenSearch environment while removing the engineering work required to maintain those systems.

Incident response improved at the same time. Median incident duration fell from approximately 85 hours to approximately 16 hours in less than a year, an improvement of roughly 80%. DataHub attributes the change to several factors, including process improvements and its internal AI tooling. Centralized, searchable telemetry has nevertheless made it easier for engineers to find the information they need when an incident occurs.

“Engineers find things faster when the telemetry is in one place and searchable,” Rueda says. DataHub has also used that visibility to understand how its own telemetry is being consumed. The team reduced metrics volume by 16% in the U.S. and 19% in the EU by eliminating unused series.

The impact reaches beyond engineering. When a customer reports an issue, support and engineering teams can use Observe to investigate the underlying telemetry and provide evidence-based answers.

In one case, DataHub traced intermittent API failures to a customer’s database connection pool reaching its limit during a burst of concurrent traffic. The team found the root cause within an hour and provided a concrete fix.

The same centralized telemetry is now becoming useful in another way. Because Observe provides a CLI and a query language, OPAL, DataHub connected the platform to an internal AI agent. Engineers can ask operational questions in Slack, and the agent can generate and execute OPAL queries to find the relevant telemetry.

The agent can also combine that information with data from incident.io and Argo CD. DataHub built an internal reference corpus covering OPAL and the Observe Terraform provider so the agent had the context it needed to work with the platform.

Today, the agent uses Observe data to answer operational questions and generate a daily report covering capacity and error trends. “Observe is one tool in the agent’s quiver, but it is the one that holds the telemetry, so it is the one I reach for first,” Rueda says.

For DataHub, that makes Observe more than just a place to look at telemetry. It has become a source of operational context that engineers can use directly and that the company’s AI workflows can access programmatically.