Observe Pricing

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PRICING

Smarter savings withObserve by Snowflake

AI-powered observability at scale. Unify logs, metrics and traces on a cost-efficient Snowflake lakehouse, using an integrated AI SRE that helps resolve incidents faster.

Try Observe

Logs

starting at

$0.49 /GiB

  • Compute included

  • Unlimited users

  • 30-day retention

Metrics

starting at

‍$0.008 /DPM

  • Compute included

  • Unlimited users

  • 13-month retention

Traces

starting at

$0.59 /GiB

  • Compute included

  • Unlimited users

  • 30-day retention

What you get with Observe

  • Unlimited users
  • Unlimited alerts
  • Unlimited dashboards
  • Unlimited data sources
  • Unlimited retention for only $0.01 / GiB per month
  • Data encryption. In-transit and at-rest
  • Included customer success and technical support
  • No overages. Period.

Trusted By

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Snowflake for Observability

Frequently Asked Questions

Your top questions about getting started with Observe by Snowflake, answered here.

Observe offers a subscription-based pricing based on a committed volume of uncompressed telemetry data ingested. The pricing model provides you the predictability and transparency to estimate your total costs.

For information about Snowflake pricing, visit snowflake.com/pricing.

Multi-year and volume-based discounts are available. Contact us to get a custom quote to fit your use case and data volume.

We will never send you an overage bill. If you are over your committed ingestion volume, we will work with you to right-size your capacity.

Yes – you can sign up for a free trial at https://account.observeinc.com/. The free trial is simple to sign up, does not require a credit card, and is provisioned immediately. To try Snowflake, visit signup.snowflake.com

 

Pricing for Observe by Snowflake. For Snowflake pricing, visit snowflake.com/pricing

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