Application Performance Monitoring

Answer: APM is the practice of tracking the health, speed and behavior of software applications in production. APM tools collect distributed traces, metrics and logs to help engineering teams understand how requests flow through their systems, detect performance bottlenecks and resolve issues before they affect users.

Modern APM goes beyond basic uptime monitoring, giving teams end-to-end visibility across microservices, databases and infrastructure so they can answer not just whether something is broken, but why it broke, where and which deployment caused it. For engineering teams running complex, interconnected systems, APM is a critical foundation for reliability and fast incident response.