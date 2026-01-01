Log Management: Fundamentals, Lifecycle and Best Practices

Figure 1: Three pillars of observability

Every modern system produces logs because every system records events as they occur. A log file contains individual log entries, each representing a timestamped record of an event. These events may include a successful user login, an API request, a database query, a configuration change or an application error. Together, they create a chronological history of how systems behave under real-world conditions.

Managing this data becomes increasingly complex as organizations scale. Hundreds of services may generate millions of log entries every hour across multiple environments. Without a structured approach, important events become difficult to find and troubleshooting takes longer because engineers spend more time locating relevant information than analyzing it.

Log management addresses these challenges by establishing a repeatable process for moving data through a log pipeline. Raw events are collected from their source and sent to a centralized destination. They are then parsed into structured fields, enriched with additional context and stored according to retention requirements. Logs are analyzed when needed and eventually archived or removed.

Several foundational concepts appear throughout the rest of this guide. Log levels classify event severity using values such as DEBUG, INFO, WARN and ERROR. This helps teams separate routine operational messages from actionable issues. Log schemas establish a consistent structure for log fields across applications and services and make it possible to query, filter and correlate data efficiently. As organizations move from unstructured text toward structured logging, consistent schemas become essential for scalable log management.