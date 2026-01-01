Observability works by collecting, storing and analyzing telemetry data generated by applications. The telemetry pipeline provides the foundation for understanding system behavior and investigating performance issues across modern technology environments.

The process begins with instrumentation, where applications and infrastructure components generate data about their behavior. This telemetry can include metrics that measure system performance, logs that capture events and activity and traces that show how requests move through distributed systems.

Once collected, this data moves to storage. As telemetry moves from collection to storage, many organizations process it through a telemetry pipeline. A telemetry pipeline sits between data producers and storage systems, where it can enrich, transform, route and optimize telemetry before it reaches downstream observability platforms.

Telemetry pipelines have become increasingly important as telemetry volumes continue to grow. Rather than storing every log, metric or trace, organizations use pipelines to apply filtering, sampling and enrichment policies that reduce storage and ingestion costs. Pipelines also simplify observability architectures by routing telemetry to multiple monitoring, analytics or security platforms from a single collection point.

The next stage is storing telemetry data in a way that preserves the context needed for investigation. Modern observability requires more than simply collecting large volumes of data. Teams need access to detailed information, including high-cardinality data, so they can understand exactly what happened and why.

After telemetry is stored, engineers can query and analyze the data to identify patterns, investigate incidents and understand system behavior. Observability platforms help teams move beyond predefined dashboards by allowing them to explore new questions when unexpected problems occur.

Alerts help teams identify important changes or conditions that require attention. When combined with rich telemetry and contextual analysis, alerting becomes more effective because engineers can quickly understand the impact and root cause of an issue. By treating metrics, logs, traces and events as connected sources of operational information, organizations can gain deeper insight into complex systems and improve reliability.