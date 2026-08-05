Rashmi Singh is a Product Marketing Manager at Snowflake with over 6.5 years of experience driving go-to-market strategy and product positioning for technology products. With an MBA from the UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School and a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science Engineering, Rashmi combines technical expertise with strategic marketing to craft impactful product narratives. Passionate about AI and emerging technologies, she is dedicated to translating complex capabilities into compelling customer value and driving business growth.