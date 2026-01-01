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OTHER WAYS TO GET IN TOUCH
- Ready to try Observe by Snowflake? Try free
- Explore pricing options View Observe pricing
- For product support, open a ticket for the fastest response Visit the support portal
- Speak with a specialist about plans, pricing, and enterprise deployments: salesinquiry_observe@snowflake.com
- For press, analyst relations, partnerships or general questions: marketing_observe@snowflake.com