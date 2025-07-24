An operational data store (ODS) is a central database that aggregates data from multiple systems, providing a single destination for housing a variety of data. With information constantly updated, an ODS enables a current snapshot of relevant business metrics, allowing decision-makers to take advantage of time-sensitive opportunities and make data-informed decisions while business operations are occurring.

An ODS integrates data from its source systems in its original format. Once loaded, data in the ODS can be scrubbed, resolved for redundancy and checked for compliance with relevant business rules. An ODS is especially useful for light-duty analytical processing such as operational reporting. And since data contained in the ODS is always the most recent data available, this system is ideal for real-time data analysis on business processes as they are happening.

Unlike extract, transform, load (ETL) systems, an ODS ingests raw data from production systems in its original format, storing it as is. There’s no need to transform the data before it can be analyzed or used for making operational decisions about the business.