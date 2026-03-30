What is observability?

Observability in modern data and AI platforms refers to the ability to understand a system’s internal state by analyzing its external outputs. Unlike traditional monitoring, which focuses on predefined metrics, observability provides you with deep insight into your complex systems through three core pillars: metrics, logs and traces — often complemented by events that provide additional context around system changes and activity. These components work together to create a comprehensive view of system behavior, helping you detect, investigate and resolve issues more effectively.

In simple terms, observability helps you understand what’s happening inside your systems by analyzing the data those systems produce.

Modern observability practices have evolved to meet the demands of today’s distributed systems and cloud-native architectures. By collecting and analyzing data across these signals, your organization is better positioned to optimize performance as well as support reliability and continuous improvement in its data operations.