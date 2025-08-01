OLAP is a set of technologies that enables quick multidimensional analytical queries. Unlike traditional relational databases, OLAP does not store individual transaction records in a two-dimensional format. Instead, it uses a data structure called an OLAP cube to organize multiple dimensions of data to be analyzed. This cube contains all of the data dimensions needed to define a business problem. For example, an organization reporting sales may create an OLAP cube that includes six data dimensions: salesperson, dollar amount sold, region, product type, month, and year. OLAP cubes are capable of accommodating any number of data arrays, making it possible for users to analyze multiple data dimensions to solve complex business problems.

OLAP is useful primarily because it empowers teams to see a variety of different views of the data so they can find the insights they need rapidly. Most business questions involve a variety of dimensions, so having the ability to query data in a multidimensional manner is crucial to accessing insights at the speed of business.