FAIR data principles are a set of standards designed to make data findable, accessible, interoperable, and reusable.. The principles were first published in Scientific Data in 2016 by Wilkinson, et al., as “The FAIR Guiding Principles for scientific data management and stewardship.”

FAIR applies to both data and metadata because reuse depends on context as much as access. A table may be technically available, but if users can’t see what its columns mean, where it came from, who owns it, what license applies or how it has changed, they still can’t determine whether it is safe to use. In FAIR, metadata carries that context as part of the asset itself.

FAIR is different from process-oriented data governance frameworks such as DAMA-DMBOK or DCAM. While these may define domains, operating models, stewardship roles and maturity practices, FAIR is principles-based. It describes what well-managed data should be able to support, while leaving implementation fully to the organization, community or platform.

Although FAIR began in research data management, it has moved into broader enterprise use as organizations build reusable data products and governed sharing environments. NIH encourages data management and sharing practices to align with FAIR, and Horizon Europe guidance also emphasizes FAIR data management for research outputs. GO FAIR provides implementation guidance and implementation networks for organizations applying the principles in practice.