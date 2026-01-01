Phase A: Architecture Vision

Phase B: Business Architecture

Phase C: Information Systems Architectures, which includes Data Architecture and Application Architecture

Phase D: Technology Architecture

Phase E: Opportunities and Solutions

Phase F: Migration Planning

Phase G: Implementation Governance

Phase H: Architecture Change Management

Requirements Management, which runs across the full cycle

Phase C is where TOGAF connects most directly to data governance. In the Data Architecture portion of Phase C, teams define the organization’s current and target data architecture, identify gaps and feed the resulting work into the architecture roadmap. The work can include data entity and data component catalogs, data dissemination diagrams, data security diagrams, logical data models, physical data models and descriptions of how information moves between systems.

In practical terms, Phase C asks architects to make data legible as part of the enterprise system. For example, a customer entity is a table name, but it’s also much more — it has business meaning, source systems, consuming applications, access constraints, retention expectations and relationships to other entities.

The usual Phase C workflow is straightforward, even when the environment is complex. A team documents the baseline data architecture, defines the target data architecture, compares the two, then creates a roadmap for closing the gaps. This roadmap may include data model changes, platform modernization, metadata improvements, security policy alignment or changes to how data products are published and consumed.