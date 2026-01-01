What Is TOGAF? A Practical Guide to The Open Group Architecture Framework
TOGAF is a framework organizations use to map how their business processes, applications and data systems fit together — and how to evolve them without breaking what works. This guide explains how its core method (ADM), especially Phase C, helps data teams turn complex, fragmented environments into clear modernization plans.
- What is the TOGAF framework?
- The TOGAF ADM and data architecture
- TOGAF and modern data platforms
- TOGAF vs. COBIT vs. DAMA-DMBOK
- FAQs
- Resources
A data platform modernization effort usually starts in the middle of an existing estate. Finance depends on one reporting path, product teams depend on another, regional teams have their own data residency constraints and application owners know which integrations can change without breaking. Before architects can define a target platform, they need a way to describe the current one with enough precision to plan change. The Open Group Architecture Framework (TOGAF) gives this planning work a shared approach.
What is the TOGAF framework?
Maintained by The Open Group, TOGAF organizes enterprise architecture across business, data, application and technology domains. TOGAF Standard, 10th Edition, structures this guidance as a modular content library, with Architecture Development Method (ADM) at the core. It provides a consistent path from an initial architecture vision through detailed domain definitions to implementation and ongoing change management.
For data leaders, the most relevant work happens in Phase C, where data architecture becomes part of the larger enterprise roadmap.
The TOGAF ADM and data architecture
The ADM begins with a Preliminary Phase, where architects establish the architecture capability itself: defining the framework and principles, tailoring the ADM to the organization’s context, and setting up governance structures before any domain architecture work begins.
From there, the ADM moves through eight phases, plus a Requirements Management process that runs continuously across all of them:
- Phase A: Architecture Vision
- Phase B: Business Architecture
- Phase C: Information Systems Architectures, which includes Data Architecture and Application Architecture
- Phase D: Technology Architecture
- Phase E: Opportunities and Solutions
- Phase F: Migration Planning
- Phase G: Implementation Governance
- Phase H: Architecture Change Management
- Requirements Management, which runs across the full cycle
Phase C is where TOGAF connects most directly to data governance. In the Data Architecture portion of Phase C, teams define the organization’s current and target data architecture, identify gaps and feed the resulting work into the architecture roadmap. The work can include data entity and data component catalogs, data dissemination diagrams, data security diagrams, logical data models, physical data models and descriptions of how information moves between systems.
In practical terms, Phase C asks architects to make data legible as part of the enterprise system. For example, a customer entity is a table name, but it’s also much more — it has business meaning, source systems, consuming applications, access constraints, retention expectations and relationships to other entities.
The usual Phase C workflow is straightforward, even when the environment is complex. A team documents the baseline data architecture, defines the target data architecture, compares the two, then creates a roadmap for closing the gaps. This roadmap may include data model changes, platform modernization, metadata improvements, security policy alignment or changes to how data products are published and consumed.
TOGAF and modern data platforms
Once a team defines the target data architecture in TOGAF, the next question is how that architecture is implemented in the platform layer. A logical data model, dissemination diagram or data security description still has to map to physical objects, sharing patterns, compute resources, access controls and metadata services. Here’s how Snowflake supports that work:
Mapping data architecture to physical data structures
Phase C entities and data components can map to Snowflake databases, schemas, tables and views. The conceptual and logical models still belong to the architecture team, but Snowflake provides the physical structures where those models become governed, queryable assets.
Translating dissemination diagrams into sharing patterns
Data dissemination diagrams can map to Snowflake data sharing, replication and cross-region collaboration patterns. This is where architecture decisions about data movement, residency and availability become implementation patterns.
Connecting technology architecture to platform design
Phase D connects to the platform architecture itself: storage, compute, scalability, concurrency and operational resilience. In Snowflake, this can include the separation of storage and compute, virtual warehouses and multi-cluster scaling.
Attaching governance requirements to platform controls
Data security descriptions can map to role-based access control, dynamic data masking, row access policies and network policies. Metadata expectations can map to Horizon Catalog for lineage, classification, tagging and policy context.
TOGAF helps an architecture team define what should exist: the target domains, flows, data products, security expectations, migration steps and governance checkpoints. A platform like Snowflake can help implement the physical and operational layer: databases, schemas, compute isolation, sharing, replication, access controls, lineage and metadata.
TOGAF vs. COBIT vs. DAMA-DMBOK
TOGAF, COBIT and DAMA-DMBOK often appear together because they address related questions from different angles.
- TOGAF is the architecture methodology. It helps architects define the enterprise architecture, connect business needs to systems and data, and govern change through the ADM.
- COBIT is a governance framework. It helps organizations define control objectives, decision rights, performance measures and accountability across enterprise IT.
- DAMA-DMBOK is a data management body of knowledge. It defines data management disciplines such as data governance, metadata management, data quality, master data management, data modeling and data security.
To better understand the role of each, consider the question each one answers. TOGAF asks, “What architecture do we need and how do we move toward it?” COBIT asks, “How should this capability be governed and controlled?” DAMA-DMBOK asks, “What data management practices must operate day to day?”
For a data platform modernization program, the three often work together. TOGAF can define the target architecture and migration roadmap, COBIT can shape governance and control oversight, and DAMA can guide the operational data practices that keep entities, definitions, metadata, quality rules and stewardship responsibilities current.
TOGAF FAQs
No. TOGAF is an enterprise architecture framework maintained by The Open Group. It includes a Data Architecture phase, but it does not replace a data governance framework or operating model. Organizations often use TOGAF alongside COBIT, DAMA-DMBOK or internal governance policies.
The Open Group’s TOGAF certification portfolio includes credentials based on TOGAF Standard, Version 9.2 and TOGAF Standard, 10th Edition. Current TOGAF Enterprise Architecture certification paths include Foundation and Practitioner levels, with bridge options for some professionals who already hold TOGAF 9 certification.