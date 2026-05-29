The Data Management Body of Knowledge, or DAMA-DMBOK®, gives data management teams, CDOs and governance professionals a shared language and structured map of the discipline within a broader data governance framework. It’s intentionally non-prescriptive, defining what organizations need to address, but not dictating how. This makes it applicable across industries, technology stacks and organizations of any size.

Teams typically implement DAMA-DMBOK in phases, prioritizing the knowledge areas most relevant to their immediate regulatory, operational or strategic pressures, and expanding coverage as the program matures.

With DMBOK 3.0 in active development as of 2026, the framework is evolving to address AI governance, machine learning data management and modern cloud architectures, ensuring its principles remain grounded in the realities data teams face today.