The Data Management Capability Assessment Model, or DCAM, gives data management leaders a structured way to evaluate where their program stands and define how it needs to be developed. Originally created in collaboration with financial services institutions, DCAM now applies across regulated industries including healthcare, insurance and the public sector.

The framework is structured around eight core component areas and five maturity levels, and its design is deliberately non-prescriptive — it defines what capabilities organizations need, not how to implement them. The gap between assessment and execution is where many programs stall, but a modern data platform with strong governance features can help.