CDMC is a best-practice assessment and certification framework. The framework was developed by the CDMC Working Group with participation from more than 300 people across more than 100 organizations, and the first CDMC controls were published in 2021. The framework is made available by the EDM Council under a free license for internal use.

CDMC is different from frameworks such as DAMA-DMBOK or DCAM. DAMA-DMBOK is a body of knowledge for data management as a discipline, while DCAM assesses broader enterprise data management capabilities. CDMC assumes these foundations matter, but narrows the lens to the controls needed to govern sensitive data in cloud environments — where automation, policy enforcement and continuous evidence collection are part of the design rather than an optional layer added later.

At its core, CDMC is organized around 14 key controls and automations that sit inside six areas: