What Is COBIT? A Practical Guide to ISACA’s IT Governance Framework
COBIT is ISACA’s framework for governing and managing enterprise information and technology. This guide explains how COBIT is structured and where it intersects with data governance.
- What is the COBIT framework?
- How COBIT 2019 is structured
- COBIT and data governance
- Using COBIT with Snowflake
- How COBIT fits into modern governance
- Resources
Organizations refer to COBIT® when governance needs encompass multiple domains — data quality, service management, security operations — rather than sitting cleanly in one. The COBIT framework works alongside more specialized frameworks. It’s built specifically for integration, which is why teams use it as an enterprise governance layer while relying on domain-specific models for operational depth.
What is the COBIT framework?
COBIT is ISACA’s framework for the governance and management of enterprise information and technology. It’s not a data-specific framework. Its purpose is broader — helping organizations align IT with enterprise goals, manage risk and optimize resources through a structured governance system.
COBIT 2019 is the current version and the successor to COBIT 5. At a high level, COBIT is meant to help organizations create value from information and technology by balancing benefit realization with risk and resource optimization. That’s why it spans audit, architecture, security, compliance and operations rather than sitting only inside data teams.
One practical reason COBIT 2019 remains widely used is that it’s designed to be tailored. ISACA designed the framework so an organization can shape the governance system around its own context. This means accounting for variables such as enterprise strategy, risk profile, sourcing model, size and implementation approach.
This is also why COBIT tends to sit above specialized frameworks. COBIT provides the governance umbrella that helps an organization decide how other frameworks should be directed, monitored and aligned to enterprise goals. For example, COBIT complements frameworks like ITIL and TOGAF. While TOGAF guides how enterprise architecture is designed and ITIL focuses on how services are delivered and managed, COBIT ensures both are aligned with business goals, risk management and value delivery.
How COBIT 2019 is structured
The easiest way to understand COBIT 2019 is to look at its three related layers: the principles that guide the governance system, the components that make up that system, and the domains and objectives that organize the actual governance and management work.
The six governance system principles
The first layer consists of governance system principles, which serve as the design rules for how the governance system should work. In COBIT 2019, the principles are:
- Provide stakeholder value
- Take a holistic approach
- Remain dynamic
- Distinguish governance from management
- Tailor the system to enterprise needs
- Cover the enterprise end to end
These principles describe what kind of governance system an organization is trying to build. A COBIT-based program should create value, adapt as the organization changes, treat governance and management as distinct activities, and fit the enterprise rather than force the enterprise into a generic template.
The seven governance system components
The second layer is made up of seven governance system components — the building blocks an organization works with in practice:
- Processes, which define the practices and activities that carry out governance and management objectives
- Organizational structures, which define who makes decisions and who is accountable
- Principles, policies and frameworks, which provide direction
- Information, which acts as both an input and an output of the governance system
- Culture, ethics and behavior, which determine whether formal controls are followed in practice
- People, skills and competencies, which determine whether the enterprise can operate the system effectively
- Services, infrastructure and applications, which provide the technical and operational environment the system depends on
The five domains and 40 objectives
COBIT organizes the actual governance and management work into 40 governance and management objectives across five domains. This is the part of COBIT most teams work with when they assess maturity, assign accountability or connect governance expectations to operational practices.
|Domain
|Objectives
|Role in the framework
|Evaluate, Direct and Monitor
|5
|Governance layer; evaluates stakeholder needs, sets direction and monitors performance
|Align, Plan and Organize
|14
|Translates enterprise goals into strategy, planning, architecture, risk, security and data management
|Build, Acquire and Implement
|11
|Covers solutions, projects, change, assets and implementation activity
|Deliver, Service and Support
|6
|Covers operations, service delivery, continuity and security services
|Monitor, Evaluate and Assess
|4
|Covers performance monitoring, internal control, compliance and assurance review
COBIT and data governance
COBIT is not interchangeable with data management frameworks like DCAM. COBIT acts as a governance strategy overlay for enterprise information and technology, while specialized frameworks like DAMA-DMBOK and DCAM go deeper on how data is defined, stewarded, measured and managed operationally.
COBIT treats data as something affected by architecture, security, accountability, operations and assurance rather than as an isolated domain with its own detached control set. Data governance in COBIT is shaped by APO14 (Managed Data) as well as related objectives such as APO01 (Manage the IT Management Framework), APO03 (Managed Enterprise Architecture), APO13 (Manage Security) and DSS05 (Manage Security Services).
A board, audit function or governance office may use COBIT to define oversight, accountability, reporting and control expectations. Data teams then use specialized frameworks or internal operating standards to work out stewardship, metadata, quality and lifecycle practices in more detail. When the frameworks are used together, COBIT often surfaces the governance gap while the data framework helps fill in the process layer underneath it.
Using COBIT with Snowflake
Snowflake can support a number of COBIT objectives.
APO14 (Managed Data)
Snowflake Horizon Catalog is a governance and discovery layer that helps enforce access controls, identifies sensitive data through classification, supports dynamic data masking and row access policies, and visualizes lineage. This combination is useful for operationalizing APO14 because managed data depends on being able to identify assets, attach governance context and apply policy more consistently across environments. Snowflake’s data quality monitoring also supports APO14 by helping teams attach measurable checks to governed data assets.
APO13 (Manage Security) and DSS05 (Manage Security Services)
Role-based access control (RBAC), network policies, Dynamic Data Masking and row-level policy enforcement are built-in ways to help control access, support protection of sensitive data and make controls more auditable. These features help support the security and security-services objectives by placing access and protection rules close to the governed data itself.
The MEA domain (Monitor, Evaluate, and Assess)
Snowflake’s ACCESS_HISTORY view records all read and write activity, and is available through the ACCOUNT_USAGE and ORGANIZATION_USAGE schemas. An Account Usage view for query history within the last 365 days is also available. The ACCOUNT_USAGE schema also provides historical usage data and object metadata at the account level. This gives audit, governance and compliance teams a practical evidence layer for monitoring whether access and usage align with policy.
APO03 (Managed Enterprise Architecture)
Snowflake’s shared metadata, lineage, permissions model and usage data can inform enterprise architecture work, especially when teams need to understand where governed data lives, how it moves and which native control mechanisms exist in the platform. That is useful because architecture governance depends on accurate information about actual platforms and control surfaces.
How COBIT fits into modern governance
Organizations use COBIT as a governance language that can stretch from board oversight to operational evidence while distinguishing governance from management. It lets enterprises tailor the system to their own context and makes room for more specialized frameworks underneath it. This is why it appears in conversations about audit, security, compliance, architecture and data governance at the same time.
For data governance teams, the most practical way to think about COBIT is as the layer that tells the rest of the organization how data governance should be directed, monitored and connected to enterprise IT governance.