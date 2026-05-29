COBIT is ISACA’s framework for the governance and management of enterprise information and technology. It’s not a data-specific framework. Its purpose is broader — helping organizations align IT with enterprise goals, manage risk and optimize resources through a structured governance system.

COBIT 2019 is the current version and the successor to COBIT 5. At a high level, COBIT is meant to help organizations create value from information and technology by balancing benefit realization with risk and resource optimization. That’s why it spans audit, architecture, security, compliance and operations rather than sitting only inside data teams.

One practical reason COBIT 2019 remains widely used is that it’s designed to be tailored. ISACA designed the framework so an organization can shape the governance system around its own context. This means accounting for variables such as enterprise strategy, risk profile, sourcing model, size and implementation approach.

This is also why COBIT tends to sit above specialized frameworks. COBIT provides the governance umbrella that helps an organization decide how other frameworks should be directed, monitored and aligned to enterprise goals. For example, COBIT complements frameworks like ITIL and TOGAF. While TOGAF guides how enterprise architecture is designed and ITIL focuses on how services are delivered and managed, COBIT ensures both are aligned with business goals, risk management and value delivery.