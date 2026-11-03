Every customer interaction is a chance to either earn trust or lose attention. To stay competitive, businesses need to act before that interaction ends. A financial services team needs the latest market data to discuss portfolio adjustments with their clients. A network operations team needs to know the moment when a network starts to degrade to help affected customers during a live support conversation. A retailer needs to personalize an experience while a customer is still shopping and optimize inventory levels based on real-time demand. And an AI agent needs trusted, current and accurate context to recommend the next best action, resolve an issue or support a decision.

In each case, the value of data depends on how fast teams can move from seeing what is happening to acting on it. When a team can identify an issue early, understand its impact and act in the moment, it increases revenue, improves customer experience and makes better decisions. This urgency and speed to insight is what can separate your business from your competitors. Yet building a real-time stack has often meant stitching together separate systems for ingestion, transformation and serving by hand: connecting producers to a message broker, standing up separate transformation jobs and landing results in yet another database. Each layer brings more infrastructure to run, more specialized experts to hire, more pipelines that can break, more costs to manage and another set of security rules to maintain.

As such, Snowflake is introducing a connected experience that makes real-time analytics simpler to build, cost effective to scale and governed at every step. It brings connectivity, transformation and serving together across Snowflake native tables and Apache Iceberg™ tables so teams can turn fresh data into decisions without managing a fragmented stack or giving up the freedom to choose their engines and tools.