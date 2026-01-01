Canva Scales Threat Detection on the Data It Already Trusts

Canva empowers a community of more than 265 million people every month. For each of them, an account is where their work, their brand and their personal information live. Keeping that community safe means continuously separating routine activity from risky activity across up to hundreds of terabyte-scale daily audit logs, with enough confidence that every alert is worth the time of the person who picks it up.

For a platform growing as quickly as Canva, this was never just a question of which tool detects threats today. It was a strategic choice about which foundation could carry continuous detection as data volumes, the product surface and the community all compound. Historically, that choice had forced a trade-off. Canva's security engineers could have fidelity, speed or economics, but not all three, because running a large rule library continuously against live context is a high-volume analytics problem that most detection platforms were never built to carry.

Canva had one asset that reframed the choice. The live business context that high-fidelity detection depends on already existed: trusted reference datasets describing its products, brands and community, built and maintained in Snowflake for product analytics. Rather than standing up a new platform and replicating that context into it, the strategic question became whether detection could come to the data.