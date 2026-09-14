TL;DR: Snowflake's Interactive warehouse can now query all your existing tables with low latency and high concurrency, no need to create Interactive Tables first.

Interactive applications, dashboards, data-powered APIs and AI experiences need analytical queries to feel immediate. That's why we recently released Snowflake Interactive Analytics, powered by Interactive Tables and Interactive warehouses.

While many companies were eager to leverage the high-concurrency and low-latency benefits of Interactive Analytics, achieving that meant creating dedicated Interactive Tables. That created friction: copying data into a separate table type, managing an additional pipeline, even when the source data was already in Snowflake.

We heard the feedback and we acted on it as quickly as possible: Zero-Copy Interactive is now here, generally available to everyone. See the updated documentation for all details.

Zero-Copy Interactive

Zero-Copy Interactive lets an Interactive warehouse query standard Snowflake tables and Apache Iceberg™ tables directly. You can use the tables you already have, without first transforming them into Interactive tables.

That makes Zero-Copy Interactive useful across many architectures. One especially compelling scenario is Postgres-backed applications. It allows customers to keep Postgres for online transaction processing (OLTP), make the data available in Snowflake and use Snowflake's analytical engine for interactive online analytical processing (OLAP) — all without forcing developers to redesign the application data model.

From transactional data to insight in seconds

A good starting point for a full end-to-end experience is the seamless integration of transactional data in Postgres with Interactive Analytics via the "Mirror Data from Snowflake Postgres to Snowflake" guide.

The guide creates a simple Internet of Things (IoT) application in Snowflake Postgres with three related tables:

devices contains the devices being monitored.

contains the devices being monitored. sensors describes the sensors attached to each device.

describes the sensors attached to each device. readings stores timestamped sensor values.

Snowflake Postgres data mirroring, recently released in preview, replicates the selected tables into Snowflake and keeps them synchronized. Once the mirror has completed its initial sync, you can use an interactive warehouse to query the mirrored tables with standard Snowflake SQL.

For example, the following query counts readings by sensor over the last 30 minutes.

First create an interactive warehouse, then attach the replicated table and use it: