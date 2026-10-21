Enterprises run on relational data — customers connect to orders, orders connect to products, and transactions connect to accounts. These relationships, and how they change over time, encode the strongest signals about what will happen next.

Today, NVIDIA announced the Agent Knowledge Foundation, which provides open models and libraries that help enterprise agents retrieve the right evidence, apply consistent business meaning, predict outcomes, and optimize actions. As part of that announcement, NVIDIA also announced Kumo, a new family of open models, libraries and tools for predictive AI across structured data.

Snowflake customers can leverage the NVIDIA Kumo Relational model and NVIDIA Kumo Engine, an open-source package for training graph neural networks at scale across an enterprise’s full relational graph. Snowflake customers can install the Kumo package and run it on Snowflake ML, using Snowflake Notebooks on Container Runtime, so data science teams can build predictive models from the relationships in their data, with training, scoring and data all staying inside Snowflake's security and governance perimeter.

Vanja Josifovski, VP of Graph Engineering at NVIDIA, says, "Enterprise data is inherently relational, and the most accurate predictions come from learning on that structure directly rather than discarding it. With NVIDIA Kumo, Snowflake customers can harness graph neural networks on their connected data — tables, keys and temporal patterns — using NVIDIA GPU acceleration, all without moving data outside their governed environment. This is what predictive AI on enterprise data should look like."

How it works

Kumo learns directly from relational structure and temporal patterns — tables, the keys that connect them and the timing of events — rather than requiring teams to flatten rich connections into a single wide table. This applies across core enterprise prediction tasks: customer churn, fraud detection, demand forecasting and product recommendation.