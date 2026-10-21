Getting Started with NVIDIA Kumo Graph Neural Networks in Snowflake

Overview

Kumo turns your relational tables into a graph and trains a graph neural network on it, so you can predict outcomes without hand building features. In this guide you will train a model on customer, order, and product tables and write a 30 day reorder prediction for every active customer back to a Snowflake table.

What You'll Learn

How to install Kumo in a Snowflake Notebook on Container Runtime

How to describe relational tables as a Kumo graph

How to write a predictive query, train a graph neural network, and write predictions to Snowflake

What You'll Build

A Kumo graph over four sales tables

A predictive query: will this customer order again in the next 30 days?

A trained model and a predictions table in Snowflake

What You'll Need

A Snowflake account with access to a GPU compute pool and Snowflake Notebooks on Container Runtime

A role that can create an external access integration (or an administrator who can create one for you)

Cortex Code (CoCo) Desktop or CLI connected to that account, for the optional Kumo skill

The Snowflake CLI to load the sample data

A database and schema you can write to (referred to below as <DB>.<SCHEMA> )

Get Kumo

Kumo Engine is published by NVIDIA as the kumo-engine package on PyPI. You install it directly in the notebook with pip , so there is nothing to download ahead of time.

Source code, examples, and agent skills are in the NVIDIA Kumo Engine repository, and the full reference is in the Kumo Engine documentation.

One Time Setup

Do these steps once per account. You do not repeat them for each session.

Step 1: Load the sample data

This guide uses the Customer , SalesOrderHeader , SalesOrderDetail , and Product tables from the Microsoft SQL Server sample OLTP database. The loader script creates the four tables and loads them. Download the data files and the script, then run it:

BASE=https://raw.githubusercontent.com/microsoft/sql-server-samples/master/samples/databases/adventure-works/oltp-install-script for t in Customer Product SalesOrderHeader SalesOrderDetail; do curl -sLO "$BASE/$t.csv"; done curl -sLO https://raw.githubusercontent.com/Snowflake-Labs/sfquickstarts/master/site/sfguides/src/getting-started-with-nvidia-kumo-graph-neural-networks-in-snowflake/assets/load_sample_data.sql snow sql -f load_sample_data.sql -D "db=<DB>" -D "schema=<SCHEMA>" -D "wh=<WAREHOUSE>"

The script ends with a row count check: 19,820 customers, 504 products, 31,465 orders, and 121,317 order lines.

Step 2: Allow the notebook to reach PyPI

Snowflake provides a built in network rule for PyPI. Create an external access integration that uses it:

CREATE EXTERNAL ACCESS INTEGRATION IF NOT EXISTS PYPI_ACCESS_INTEGRATION ALLOWED_NETWORK_RULES = (SNOWFLAKE.EXTERNAL_ACCESS.PYPI_RULE) ENABLED = TRUE; GRANT USAGE ON INTEGRATION PYPI_ACCESS_INTEGRATION TO ROLE <YOUR_ROLE>;

Step 3: Install the Kumo skill in CoCo (optional)

The skill teaches CoCo the Kumo SDK so it can help you build graphs and queries on your own data. It lives in the Kumo agent skills repository. Clone it and copy the skills into your CoCo skills folder:

git clone --depth 1 https://github.com/NVIDIA/kumo-engine.git cp -r kumo-engine/agent-skills/* ~/.snowflake/cortex/skills/

Restart CoCo after copying so it picks up the new skill.

Each Session Setup

Do these steps every time you start a new notebook session, since Container Runtime sessions do not persist installed packages.

Step 4: Install Kumo in the notebook

Create a Snowflake Notebook on Container Runtime with these settings:

Compute pool: a GPU pool, for example GPU_NV_M

a GPU pool, for example Runtime: GPU Container Runtime 2.9 (Python 3.12)

GPU Container Runtime External access: PYPI_ACCESS_INTEGRATION

Then run:

!pip install "kumo-engine[snowflake]"

Restart the kernel now. Kumo will not import until you do.

Import Libraries

import kumo.engine as kumo from kumoapi.graph import Edge from kumoapi.typing import Stype from kumoapi.model_plan import RunMode from kumoapi.jobs import PredictionArtifactType, WriteMode from datetime import datetime kumo.configure(scratch_dir="/tmp/kumo")

Connect to Your Tables

kumo.SnowflakeConnector reads the notebook session identity, so no credentials are needed.

TARGET = dict(warehouse="<WAREHOUSE>", database="<DB>", schema_name="<SCHEMA>") connector = kumo.SnowflakeConnector.from_spcs_env(**TARGET) connector.table_names()

Define Tables

kumo.Table wraps each source table with its primary key and time column. Foreign keys are often inferred as numbers, so mark them as IDs. Columns that are entirely empty cannot be typed, so leave them out.

def columns_except(table, *empty): return [c.name for c in connector[table].columns if c.name not in empty] customer = kumo.Table.from_source_table(connector["Customer"], primary_key="CustomerID") orders = kumo.Table.from_source_table( connector["SalesOrderHeader"], columns_except("SalesOrderHeader", "Comment"), primary_key="SalesOrderID", time_column="OrderDate", ).with_column("CustomerID", stype=Stype.ID) order_lines = kumo.Table.from_source_table( connector["SalesOrderDetail"], primary_key="SalesOrderDetailID", time_column="ModifiedDate" ).with_column("SalesOrderID", stype=Stype.ID).with_column("ProductID", stype=Stype.ID) product = kumo.Table.from_source_table( connector["Product"], columns_except("Product", "DiscontinuedDate"), primary_key="ProductID", time_column="SellStartDate", )

Build the Graph

kumo.Graph links the tables through their foreign keys.

graph = kumo.Graph( tables=[customer, orders, order_lines, product], edges=[ Edge(src_table="SalesOrderHeader", fkey="CustomerID", dst_table="Customer"), Edge(src_table="SalesOrderDetail", fkey="SalesOrderID", dst_table="SalesOrderHeader"), Edge(src_table="SalesOrderDetail", fkey="ProductID", dst_table="Product"), ], ) graph.validate()

Write the Predictive Query

The query reads like SQL: for each customer who ordered in the last 30 days, predict whether they order again in the next 30.

pquery = kumo.PredictiveQuery(graph=graph, query=""" PREDICT COUNT(SalesOrderHeader.*, 0, 30, days) > 0 FOR EACH Customer.CustomerID WHERE COUNT(SalesOrderHeader.*, -30, 0, days) > 0 """) pquery.validate() snapshot = graph.snapshot() training_table = pquery.generate_training_table(snapshot) # Pick the date you want to predict from. 2025-06-30 is the day after the last order in the sample data. prediction_table = pquery.generate_prediction_table(snapshot, prediction_time=datetime(2025, 6, 30))

prediction_time is the date predictions are made from. The value above fits the sample data; for your own tables, pick a date for prediction, usually the day after your most recent record.

Train with fit

plan = pquery.suggest_model_plan(snapshot, run_mode=RunMode.FAST) trainer = kumo.Trainer(plan) result = trainer.fit(training_table, snapshot=snapshot) result.metrics

Predict

predict writes scores straight to a Snowflake table. For a yes or no question like this one, binary_classification_threshold sets the probability above which a customer is predicted to reorder.

trainer.predict( prediction_table, snapshot=snapshot, output_config=kumo.PredictionOutputConfig( connector=connector, artifact_type=PredictionArtifactType.PREDICTIONS, table_name="<PREDICTIONS_TABLE_NAME>", write_mode=WriteMode.OVERWRITE, ), binary_classification_threshold=0.5, )

Check the results:

SELECT * FROM <DB>.<SCHEMA>.<PREDICTIONS_TABLE_NAME> LIMIT 10;

The predictions table is the artifact your downstream applications read from, so keep it.

Save GPU Cost

When you finish, stop the notebook session and suspend the GPU compute pool so it stops consuming credits:

ALTER COMPUTE POOL <GPU_COMPUTE_POOL_NAME> SUSPEND;

Resume it the next time you need it with ALTER COMPUTE POOL <GPU_COMPUTE_POOL_NAME> RESUME; .

Conclusion And Resources

You connected Kumo to Snowflake, built a graph over four tables, and predicted 30 day reorders without writing a single feature. Try changing the query to predict revenue, churn, or the next product a customer buys.

What You Learned

How to install Kumo from PyPI in a GPU notebook

How to connect Kumo to Snowflake tables and describe them as a graph

How to write a predictive query, train a graph neural network with fit , and score with predict

, and score with How to write predictions to a Snowflake table and suspend GPU compute when done

Resources