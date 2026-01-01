Akhil Ramasagaram is a Partner Solution Engineer at Snowflake, where he serves as a technical lead for AI/ML ISV partnerships. He works hands-on with partners to design, validate, and deliver joint integrations on the Snowflake platform, ensuring solutions are technically sound and ready to scale for enterprise customers. Akhil bridges partner engineering teams and Snowflake's technology, enabling co-sell opportunities through architecture guidance, technical enablement, and proof-of-concept development across the AI ecosystem. Previously Akhil was a Solution Architect with Kumo.AI where he architected ML solutions for Kumo’s largest Snowflake customers, including NOV. Akhil is based in Dallas, Texas.