As travelers increasingly expect personalized experiences, brands in the travel and hospitality industry must find innovative ways to leverage data in their marketing and product experiences. That said, managing vast, complex data sets across multiple brands, loyalty programs and guest touchpoints presents unique challenges for companies in this industry.
Enter the Composable CDP on the Snowflake AI Data Cloud for Travel and Hospitality. Trusted by leading brands, this innovative solution empowers travel and hospitality companies to unlock the full potential of their data in Snowflake, helping deliver tailored guest experiences and optimizing loyalty programs.
How Composable CDPs work on the Snowflake AI Data Cloud
The Snowflake AI Data Cloud centralizes customer data from reservations, loyalty programs, booking engines and more. A Composable CDP taps into this unified source to provide travel and hospitality brands with the tools to activate their data for marketing, loyalty management and guest personalization.
Key components of the Composable CDP for travel and hospitality include:
Data activation: Build audiences based on guest profiles, preferences and behaviors. Sync audience and guest data to email platforms, customer relationship management (CRM) systems, advertising platforms or any other marketing tool that drives personalized travel experiences.
AI Decisioning: Use AI to continuously optimize marketing efforts with tailored promotions, offers and loyalty communications for each guest to enhance their experience and maximize performance.
Campaign intelligence: Analyze marketing campaigns across platforms, and identify opportunities to improve guest experiences. Actionable insights can be turned into new audience segments or refined communication strategies that drive better-performing marketing and guest engagement.
Event tracking: Capture guest interactions across websites, apps and on-property activities, and store this data directly in Snowflake.
Identity resolution: Create unified guest profiles that combine data from multiple sources (e.g., reservations, loyalty accounts and on-property interactions) to provide a comprehensive view of each guest.
By empowering travel and hospitality brands to act on all of their data, a Composable CDP enables personalized experiences that drive guest loyalty and satisfaction.
Why Composable CDPs suit travel and hospitality companies
The travel and hospitality sector demands a flexible, secure data solution that can handle the complexities of managing guest interactions across multiple brands, channels and properties. Composable CDPs operate on data where it already lives — within the company’s Snowflake AI Data Cloud — which helps you ensure that data remains secure but also easily accessible for marketing teams.
Key benefits:
Seamless integration: A Composable CDP works directly with existing data in Snowflake, meaning no data duplication or complex transformations are necessary. This is critical for travel and hospitality businesses managing data created by multiple systems, including property management systems, loyalty platforms and booking engines.
Flexible data models: Every travel brand is unique. Whether the data is structured around properties, trips or loyalty programs, a Composable CDP adapts to the data schema, enabling businesses to act quickly on their comprehensive data.
Customization for multibrand and multinational companies: Composable CDPs offer flexible tooling so that conglomerates, with brands operating across multiple regions, can partition data access and usage. This makes it easy for all team members, regardless of division, to leverage the same data in Snowflake and only act on the subset that is relevant to their brand, region or use case.
Easy AI and machine learning integration: Travel brands can use Snowflake Cortex AI to build and deploy machine learning models to predict guest behavior, optimize offers and improve the overall guest experience. With AI Decisioning, marketers can optimize lifecycle marketing campaigns and target each guest with hyperpersonalized messages that drive maximum engagement.
Trusted data governance and security controls: Travel brands can leverage Snowflake capabilities to help comply with data regulations. A Composable CDP benefits from Snowflake’s built-in governance to help customers manage how data is accessed.
Proof points: Travel and hospitality leaders driving results with the Composable CDP
Leading multi-brand multi-national hotel chain
Who they are: One of the world’s leading hospitality companies, with a portfolio of more than 5,000 properties globally
Whom they serve: Guests across a wide range of hotels, from luxury brands to budget accommodations.
How they’re using a Composable CDP on the AI Data Cloud for Travel and Hospitality: The company leverages a Composable CDP to enhance loyalty programs, offering personalized promotions and recommendations to frequent travelers.
Outcome: They improved guest retention by personalizing guest experiences across properties, resulting in higher loyalty program participation.
Leading gaming and hospitality company
Who they are: A leader in the casino and entertainment industry, offering a wide range of hospitality and entertainment experiences across multiple properties.
Whom they serve: Individual guests and loyalty members who visit casinos, hotels and resorts.
How they’re using the Composable CDP on the AI Data Cloud for Travel and Hospitality: The company uses a Composable CDP to unify guest data across properties and personalize marketing offers for loyalty program members.
Outcome: It saw an increase in engagement with personalized offers and loyalty communications by activating guest data across channels through a Composable CDP.
Transform your travel and hospitality business with the AI Data Cloud
Composable CDPs, powered by the AI Data Cloud for Travel and Hospitality, enable brands to deliver personalized guest experiences, optimize marketing campaigns and drive loyalty — all while maintaining strict data governance and compliance settings. With data stored securely in Snowflake, travel brands can confidently act on their data and unlock its full power.
To learn more about how you can transform your business with a Composable CDP on Snowflake, explore the Snowflake AI Data Cloud for Travel and Hospitality. Additionally, if you plan to be at Phocuswright 2024 in Phoenix, please reach out to [email protected] to book a meeting.