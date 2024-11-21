As travelers increasingly expect personalized experiences, brands in the travel and hospitality industry must find innovative ways to leverage data in their marketing and product experiences. That said, managing vast, complex data sets across multiple brands, loyalty programs and guest touchpoints presents unique challenges for companies in this industry.

Enter the Composable CDP on the Snowflake AI Data Cloud for Travel and Hospitality. Trusted by leading brands, this innovative solution empowers travel and hospitality companies to unlock the full potential of their data in Snowflake, helping deliver tailored guest experiences and optimizing loyalty programs.