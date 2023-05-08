Data activation is the missing link that enables business teams to unlock valuable first-party insights from the Data Cloud. Census has long been a leading reverse ETL tool that helps data teams do more with their data. But empowering technical teams alone isn’t enough.

That’s why Census collaborated with Snowflake to launch Census Audience Hub—a suite of features purpose-built for marketers to create, explore, and activate dynamic audience segments.

Snowflake’s flexibility and near-zero maintenance combined with Census’s visual segmentation and activation enables marketers to bring the power of the Data Cloud to all of their customer interactions. Say goodbye to siloed data, endless tickets, and manual CSV uploads.

With direct access to 360-degree customer data in the Data Cloud, marketers can build audiences confidently and quickly, leveraging the full breadth of their data in alignment with governance standards set by the data team.

Audience Hub enables marketers to:

Power personalized omnichannel campaigns

Build audiences on top of a complete, single view of the customer

Unify messaging across every MarTech platform

Plus, audiences and customer attributes will always stay fresh in 160+ SaaS destinations such as Braze, Iterable, HubSpot, Salesforce, and Google Ads. When source data changes, dynamic segments are updated automatically, ensuring that MarTech tools always reflect the latest source of truth.

Activating customer data allows teams to easily personalize real-time engagements and create consistent customer experiences that drive growth. For example, Canva uses Snowflake to hyper-personalize messaging to 125 million monthly users, and Zip uses Snowflake to target granular audiences and unify offers in Braze.

With Snowflake’s modern data-sharing capabilities, organizations can share data back to Snowflake from Braze seamlessly and in near real time, reducing data latency and eliminating the need for multiple copies of data while creating a fluid customer data flow across the marketing stack.