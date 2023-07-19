Integrating Identity Resolution into the Data Cloud with Hightouch

Resolving and deduplicating customer identity is a fundamental challenge faced by every data team that supports marketing and business teams. Without the ability to accurately identify individuals within the vast sea of data, delivering reliable dashboards and activating data to understand and influence customer behavior becomes nearly impossible. Shockingly, a Gartner Marketing survey revealed that only 14% of companies have a 360-degree view of customers, which means the majority of organizations are grappling with the management of fragmented and incomplete customer data.

To address these challenges head-on, Snowflake and Hightouch worked together to build an Identity Resolution feature that runs directly in the Data Cloud. This powerful integration allows Snowflake users to seamlessly stitch together customer data collected from across their business, creating rich and comprehensive customer profiles within the well-governed environment of the Data Cloud.

Let’s take a closer look at why identity resolution matters and how integrating identity resolution via Hightouch and Snowflake helps organizations deliver accurate analytics, personalized experiences, and data-driven growth.