What Travel and Hospitality Execs Need to Know About AI in 2025

If 2023 was defined by panic and wonder over AI, and 2024 was spent experimenting with it, consider 2025 the year AI will really be put to work.

In the travel and hospitality industry, where AI adoption is already accelerating, the coming year will see more widespread use of personalization and greater optimization of operations. Add to that improved capabilities in predictive analytics, which hold huge promise to relieve the pain points every traveler has faced, and companies are looking at efficiency gains that touch nearly every facet of their business.

In our upcoming webinar “Data and AI Predictions for Travel and Hospitality in 2025,” we will explore the trends driving the industry, including best practices on how companies can leverage generative AI capabilities to better serve customers while maintaining personal connections.

From aviation to resorts to travel tech companies, here are a few more ways we expect to see the industry changing thanks to AI.