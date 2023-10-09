Easily collect and store digital events directly to create a complete composable customer data platform (CDP)

Marketers are increasingly leveraging the Snowflake Data Cloud as the foundation for all of their customer data analytics and activation. Marketing teams are creating composable customer data platforms (CDPs) on the Data Cloud to build a 360-degree view of each customer. They’re then powering personalization and marketing optimization with that customer data, without having to learn SQL or request help from data engineers.

The Snowflake Data Cloud can aggregate customer data across all touchpoints, and so is uniquely positioned to host a truly comprehensive customer 360. Earlier this year, Hightouch partnered with Snowflake to offer identity resolution, which makes it easy to unify disparate records into customer 360 profiles. Now, Hightouch and Snowflake are launching an event collection solution that makes it easy to collect and then store digital events directly in the Data Cloud.

With this addition, any team can easily collect and unify data into customer 360 profiles in the Data Cloud and then activate that data to all their applications. This post explores how this new event collection capability, Hightouch Events, empowers Snowflake customers to create a complete composable CDP in the Data Cloud.