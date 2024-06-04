Apps are the way to democratize AI: to make it accessible to everyone and streamline customers' experiences with faster time to insights. According to a recent IDC survey, AI applications is currently the largest category of AI software, accounting for roughly one-half of the market’s overall revenue in 2023.

But to successfully build AI-enabled apps, you need secure access to a solid data foundation that encompasses a massive amount of high-quality data; has high scalability to handle ever-increasing data volumes; and integrates with other systems, apps, services and enterprise LLM models. You need a single platform that gives you the ability to build, deploy and operate your applications across clouds and regions, reliably and at scale. That’s where Snowflake comes in.

Companies of varying sizes and industries are building applications on Snowflake, from large financial institutions like Capital One Software, to consulting firms such as SNP Group and data integration platforms like RudderStack. There are now more than 160 Snowflake Native Apps on Snowflake Marketplace that you can install and use today.

Let's take a closer look at how Snowflake enhances your AI application development journey.