How Composable CDPs Empower Healthcare and Life Sciences with Secure, Actionable Data Insights

Healthcare and life sciences professionals face unique challenges when they want to use customer data. Much of this data is sensitive and highly regulated by laws like HIPAA. Data also tends to be fragmented between disparate systems, serving different stakeholders, such as patients, providers, business teams, insurance companies and more. These challenges are worth grappling with. However, companies that find ways to leverage their customer data can improve patient and business outcomes by personalizing marketing and messaging, while powering more efficient operations with their data.
The AI Data Cloud for Healthcare and Life Sciences enables better outcomes for healthcare organizations by making it easy to compile data from disparate sources, govern data effectively and enable powerful use cases like data sharing and AI. Healthcare and life sciences companies can take the next step to turn their data into action by extending their AI Data Cloud with a Composable Customer Data Platform (CDP). The Composable CDP enables marketers to personalize communications and launch data-driven campaigns directly from the AI Data Cloud, easily and compliantly. In this blog, we’ll explain what exactly a Composable CDP is, explore why this architecture is preferable for healthcare and life sciences companies, and share success stories from Composable CDPs in these industries.
How the Composable CDP works on the AI Data Cloud
The AI Data Cloud is the center for your customer and business intelligence data. Composable CDPs give your Data Cloud the capabilities you need to turn that data into action. Based on your use cases and existing technologies, you can choose which CDP functions to add to the Data Cloud, such as:
Event Tracking: Collect user behaviors from your website or mobile app and store those actions directly into the Data Cloud.
Identity Resolution: Unify data into 360° profiles for customers, households or any other entities that matter to your business.
Data Activation: Build audiences and sync customers and their attributes to email and messaging platforms, CRMs, operational tools like Slack or any other end destination that powers your business.
Data Onboarding: Sync audiences and conversions directly to ad platforms to more effectively target prospects based on your first-party data. Enrich first-party identifiers with third-party identity graphs through platforms like Hightouch’s Match Booster.
As you examine this architecture, it’s important to emphasize again that Composable CDPs are also unbundled, meaning you can choose which capabilities to add to your tech stack. Regardless of which features you need, the job of the Composable CDP is to empower business teams to leverage customer data that’s in their AI Data Cloud.
Why the Composable CDP is the best solution for healthcare and life sciences
Composable CDPs do not store your data but instead gather, unify and then activate data from within the AI Data Cloud. This is a marked contrast from traditional CDPs, which operate as separate data silos from the AI Data Cloud.
Centering your CDP on the AI Data Cloud offers several key benefits for healthcare and life sciences companies:
- Accomplish better-informed results with complete data. Composable CDPs can utilize all of the data in the AI Data Cloud. This is especially impactful in this industry because the AI Data Cloud can aggregate disparate data from essential sources, such as Electronic Health Records (EHRs), payors, wearables, pharmacies and research studies. All of this data should inform your customer outreach, which is only possible if your CDP can fully leverage the AI Data Cloud.
- Enable more use cases with flexible data. Companies in health and science have complex data about not just patients but also doctors, researchers and payors — not to mention other entities, like prescriptions, visits, hospitals and policies. While traditional CDPs often have rigid data models that only perform in simple “user” and “event” data models, the AI Data Cloud and Composable CDP can organize data any way your business uses it.
- Empower marketers to do more within the constraints of data governance and regulation. Regulations like HIPAA demand tight control over patient data. The Composable CDP is the best way to empower permitted marketer actions. You maintain complete ownership of your data in the AI Data Cloud. You can use the Composable CDP to govern data access, by setting granular controls on which users can access what data, and hash sensitive data accordingly. You can also use the Composable CDP to govern data usage, by setting granular controls for which data can ultimately be used in each downstream application.
Ultimately, the Composable CDP is well suited for healthcare and life science companies because it is so tightly integrated with Snowflake: It benefits from the rich, flexible and tightly governed data within the AI Data Cloud.
Proof points: Healthcare and life science companies driving results with a Composable CDP
Intelycare
Who they are: Often described as the “Uber for Nurses,” IntelyCare is a leading tech-enabled nurse staffing platform for healthcare organizations across the U.S. Founded in 2016, IntelyCare is an AI-based platform that automatically schedules and matches nursing professionals with open assignments at more than 2,000 nursing homes nationwide. IntelyCare provides thousands of credentialed nursing professionals to help on a per diem basis so nursing homes can fill critical open shifts and easily manage full-time and part-time staff with flexibility.
Who they market to: Nurses, whom IntelyCare recruits for open shifts
What they’re using the Composable CDP to do: Personalize marketing across channels including email, SMS, in-app messages and advertising platforms. Across these campaigns, IntelyCare is also running A/B tests for programs like shift bonuses.
Outcome: IntelyCare lifted new nurse retention by 70% and reduced canceled shifts by 25%. Source: https://hightouch.com/customers/intelycare
WHOOP
Who they are: WHOOP is a cutting-edge wearable technology company that specializes in health and fitness monitoring for elite athletes and health-conscious individuals. The company provides personalized insights on recovery, strain and sleep through a screenless wristband and a comprehensive mobile app.
Who they market to: Consumers who have WHOOP wearable devices
What they’re using the Composable CDP to do: Personalize omnichannel marketing to drive fitness program adoption (and product usage). Notable channels include emails and in-app messages.
Outcome: WHOOP improved member engagement in fitness challenges by 128%. Source: https://hightouch.com/customers/whoop
Unlock the power of sensitive data
Personalizing marketing and communications can help healthcare and life science companies achieve better results for patients, providers and business stakeholders. The Composable CDP gives these companies highly secure and governed access to the powerful and flexible data in the AI Data Cloud.
If you’re interested in learning more, please read about the Snowflake AI Data Cloud for Healthcare and Life Sciences, or get in touch with the leading Composable CDP, Hightouch.