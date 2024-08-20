How Composable CDPs Empower Healthcare and Life Sciences with Secure, Actionable Data Insights

Healthcare and life sciences professionals face unique challenges when they want to use customer data. Much of this data is sensitive and highly regulated by laws like HIPAA. Data also tends to be fragmented between disparate systems, serving different stakeholders, such as patients, providers, business teams, insurance companies and more. These challenges are worth grappling with. However, companies that find ways to leverage their customer data can improve patient and business outcomes by personalizing marketing and messaging, while powering more efficient operations with their data.



The AI Data Cloud for Healthcare and Life Sciences enables better outcomes for healthcare organizations by making it easy to compile data from disparate sources, govern data effectively and enable powerful use cases like data sharing and AI. Healthcare and life sciences companies can take the next step to turn their data into action by extending their AI Data Cloud with a Composable Customer Data Platform (CDP). The Composable CDP enables marketers to personalize communications and launch data-driven campaigns directly from the AI Data Cloud, easily and compliantly. In this blog, we’ll explain what exactly a Composable CDP is, explore why this architecture is preferable for healthcare and life sciences companies, and share success stories from Composable CDPs in these industries.