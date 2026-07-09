As MCP spreads across an organization, the security problem extends beyond any one agent or server. Different teams may connect coding assistants, internal agents and third-party applications to separate MCP servers, each with its own credentials, permissions and logs. Without a shared control layer, the organization can lose track of which servers are in use, what tools they expose, which identities can access them and where data moves after an action.

Governance has to cover the MCP environment as a whole, then follow requests through it. Organizations need an inventory of approved servers and tools, policies that remain attached to the underlying data and systems, distinct user and agent identities, safeguards around untrusted content, approval for consequential actions and an end-to-end record of what occurred.

Preserve identity through the connection

A tool call may originate with a person, an application acting for that person or an agent working autonomously within a longer task. The receiving system needs enough identity context to evaluate the request correctly.

Caudill points to a fundamental risk in direct agent connections. “The biggest risk of allowing agents to connect directly is credential scope,” he says. “Agents are typically configured with a long-lived credential that has a broadly scoped service account.” The server may see the same powerful credential regardless of which user initiated the action, which agent selected the tool or what task is underway.

A better approach preserves the relevant identity through the connection and evaluates authorization when the action occurs. OAuth can support delegated access to remote servers, while role-based access control (RBAC) and service-specific policies restrict which resources and operations the authenticated identity may use. Credentials should remain scoped to the intended server and audience.

The agent should also remain identifiable as a distinct actor separate from the human user. This allows policies and audit records to show that an operation occurred during an agent session, even when the agent was acting on behalf of an authorized user.

Session scope adds another boundary. An agent performing a read-only variance analysis, for example, has no reason to inherit every available privilege. Restricting the session to the task reduces the set of actions exposed if the model selects the wrong tool, receives manipulated context or follows an ambiguous instruction.

Treat retrieved content as untrusted input

Agents routinely process text from documents, websites, messages and tool results. Some of that content may contain instructions written to influence the model. In an indirect prompt injection, malicious directions appear inside external data, and an agent may interpret those directions as trusted instructions.

MCP expands the number of sources and actions available to an application, so the consequences of poor content separation can extend far beyond an incorrect answer. A deceptive or compromised tool description could affect tool selection, while manipulated content returned by one server could induce a later call to another.

No single filter reliably resolves prompt injection. Practical defenses combine narrowly scoped permissions, separation between instructions and retrieved data, input and output validation, tool allowlists and approval requirements for consequential actions. The host should also limit which server outputs may influence later tool calls, particularly when several systems participate in the same task.

Avoid confused-deputy authorization flows

A confused deputy problem arises when an intermediary uses its legitimate authority on behalf of an unauthorized requester. Within MCP, a proxy server may connect clients to a third-party API using a shared OAuth client identity. Without per-client consent and careful validation of redirect URIs and authorization state, an attacker may exploit that intermediary relationship to obtain access that the user didn’t approve.

This consideration applies beyond OAuth. Every intermediary should preserve enough request context for the next system to make its own authorization decision. When a chain of servers collapses several identities into one privileged connection, downstream controls lose the information needed to enforce least privilege.

Match approval requirements to the action

Approval requirements should track the consequences of the action. Low-risk reads can typically proceed automatically, while consequential actions should require explicit approval or narrowly scoped preauthorization.

Reading a public knowledge article, for example, may require no interruption. But sending a customer message, changing a financial record or deleting a cloud resource typically warrants a review step or an equivalent policy control. The approval interface should identify the tool, proposed arguments, target system and likely effect, giving the user enough information to make a meaningful decision.

For multi-step workflows, one approval at the beginning may be too broad. The task can branch as the agent receives new information, so high-impact actions should require approval immediately before the tool call. Organizations can also require a second human reviewer for particularly sensitive operations.

Record the action sequence

Traditional application logs will typically show that an API received a request, but omit the agent context around it. Investigating an MCP workflow requires a wider trail: who initiated the task, which agent and client participated, what tools were available, which tool was selected, what arguments were sent and which systems the workflow touched afterward. Centralized tracing reduces the need to reconstruct that sequence from separate client, server and application logs. It also supports operational debugging.

Audit data must receive its own access and retention controls. Tool inputs and results may contain sensitive business information, so capturing every interaction without filtering can create another repository of high-value data.