Intelligence and Interoperability: Data Catalog Must-Haves for AI Data Governance

The idea of a data catalog as simply a system of record is dead, and so is the sheer manual effort required to create and maintain one. In the age of agents, copilots and autonomous analytics, you need a universal AI catalog — embedded, interoperable, resilient and built for machine-speed reasoning.

“Universal AI catalog” isn’t a fancy buzzword. “AI catalog” means a catalog that is intelligent, with contextual knowledge that allows both humans and AI agents to work faster and smarter. “Universal” speaks to interoperability, with a vantage point that reaches beyond individual platforms such as Snowflake, AWS or Microsoft to the entire data estate.

Required components for a universal AI catalog

A universal AI catalog has two defining elements:

Semantic layer: A business-friendly layer that sits between complex, raw data (stored in databases or data lakes) and the people or AI agents who need to use it.

Universal interoperability: The ability of a data catalog to orchestrate governance, security and metadata across a fragmented data estate, regardless of the underlying cloud, storage format or compute engine.

Let’s dig deeper into these concepts and see why they are inextricably linked.

Grammar for the machine: Why AI agents require a semantic layer

Machine intelligence requires context, often referred to as a semantic layer. While traditional catalogs provide raw data, such as column names, an AI-ready catalog provides knowledge through the semantic layer by defining what that data actually represents.

While humans can infer meaning from a column, AI agents are literal and context-blind. An agent might recognize “TX_LMT” as a number but can’t infer its currency or regional context — or it might guess that TX_LMT stands for "tax limit" when it actually means "tax local municipal total," introducing an unfortunate error. The semantic layer would provide the specific definition of the term, acting as a hard guardrail and forcing both agents and humans to abide by official business logic, context and definitions.

This layer is only as reliable as its underlying governance. By integrating sensitive data protection, lineage, data quality monitoring and policies such as role-based access control (RBAC) and attribute-based access control (ABAC), governance shifts from a static roadblock to a fluid shield. This helps ensure that data shared with humans and machines is accurate, traceable and architecturally bound by security policies that adapt to data sensitivity in real time.

Govern once, enforce everywhere: Why intelligence without interoperability falls short

While the semantic layer provides the depth (the meaning and knowledge), universal interoperability provides the breadth (the reach across your entire estate) for a universal catalog. Without both, your AI strategy is either a brain without a body or a body without a brain.

In a universal AI catalog, the security policies (masking, fine-grained access controls) are baked into the interoperable access path. If an AI agent accesses data via a third-party compute engine, the catalog’s semantic intelligence travels with it. The agent is governed by the knowledge of the catalog, so sensitive data remains protected regardless of which tool is being used.

When you combine a semantic layer with a universal, interoperable catalog, you have a control center for your businesses with advantages such as:

Scale: You can add new data sources or new AI models tomorrow without rebuilding your governance from scratch.

Agility: Because the semantic layer extends across the catalog, any update to a business definition is instantly reflected everywhere.

Trust: You move from hoping your employees and agents are complying with your policies to knowing they are, because the governance rules are inseparable from the data they consume.

The current enterprise data catalog market

For over a decade, traditional enterprise data catalogs centralized metadata, built glossaries and helped organizations search for trusted data. The goal was to build a "Google for data" so analysts could find a table and see who owned it.

AI has shifted the focus from human browsing to machine reasoning. Many catalogs fail this transition because they can only function as passive repositories rather than active, intelligent control planes.

For an organization to successfully deploy AI agents, it must move away from these disconnected inventories and toward a universal AI catalog such as Snowflake Horizon Catalog. This facilitates proactive risk reduction by embedding security controls into every query. It also fosters operational agility, allowing an organization to scale data sources or update AI models without rebuilding governance framework, keeping the enterprise resilient and innovation-ready.