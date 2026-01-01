AI Council: How to Help Employees Use AI Safely and Confidently

Your employees probably don't need to be convinced that artificial intelligence could help them at work. They've already seen what it can do. They've used it to brainstorm ideas, summarize research, analyze data, prepare for meetings or speed up repetitive tasks.

In many organizations, curiosity is already there. What's often missing is confidence. People want to know which tools they can use, what information is safe to share, what a good use case looks like and whether they're "doing it right." They want examples from people in roles like theirs and a place to ask questions.

Companies are trying to solve the same challenge from the other side. They want to encourage AI adoption because they see the potential in faster workflows — less time spent on repetitive tasks and more time for strategic work. But they also need to maintain quality and make sure AI is being used responsibly.

An AI council gives organizations a practical way to do both: enable people to use AI more effectively and create the guardrails that make safe adoption possible. The best councils are engines for education, peer learning, use case sharing and experimentation.

At Snowflake, we've witnessed the power of an AI council firsthand, through the development of our Marketing AI Council. What started as a cross-functional effort to help marketers understand and apply AI has evolved into a mature model for enablement, leadership alignment and safe AI adoption. Along the way, one lesson became clear: AI transformation doesn't happen just because tools are available. It requires that people have the trust, fluency and support to use them well.