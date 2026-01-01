How to Build an AI Agent: 8 Steps to Production

Moving an agent into production doesn’t require solving every possible use case before launch. A staged rollout gives teams a way to answer different questions in sequence: Does the agent work well enough for a narrow group? Do users find enough value to return? Which additional data and capabilities does real usage show they need? And once adoption grows, what engineering practices are required to keep the system reliable?

Snowflake’s internal go-to-market AI assistant provides a useful example of a real-world production rollout. The project expanded from a narrow pilot to roughly 6,000 intended users across Snowflake’s sales and marketing organization, answering more than 330,000 questions by the end of 2025.

Use different gates for pilot, beta and GA

During the initial pilot, the Snowflake team focused on correctness, reliability and basic usefulness. Once those requirements were met, beta testing shifted toward feature completeness and retention: Did the assistant solve enough real problems that people continued using it week after week?

Beta users reported more than 92% Net Promoter Score and weekly active user retention above 70%, which gave the team evidence to proceed with broader deployment. At GA, the measurement question changed again, this time toward activation and adoption across the larger user population.

The broader lesson is that the evidence required to expand an agent changes with the stage of deployment. Quality can gate the move from pilot to beta, retention can show whether the product has enough utility to scale and adoption measures whether the broader population is actually incorporating it into work.

Expand scope using observed demand

Snowflake’s sales and marketing organization included more than 15 potential user personas, but the initial GA release concentrated on account executives, solution engineers and SDRs. Those groups represented roughly half of the intended user population and gave the team a sizable audience without requiring it to support every workflow at once.

The data scope followed a similar pattern. At launch, the assistant used six semantic views covering 48 tables and approximately 1,400 columns. Post-GA usage helped identify where additional coverage was warranted; the team later expanded to 10 semantic views, 64 tables and more than 1,750 columns, along with additional data sources and capabilities.

For teams planning their own rollout, that argues for defining enough context to support the initial workflow well, then using production questions and failed or unsupported requests to prioritize what gets modeled next.

Plan for the engineering work that starts after launch

Once thousands of people were using the assistant, the team’s work changed. Feature requests increased, reliability expectations rose and changes in the underlying AI platform sometimes required earlier design decisions to be revisited.

Snowflake responded by moving to sprint-based development with a defined process for intake, triage and prioritization. The team added analytics engineering and backend engineering capacity, invested in automated testing and CI/CD and reserved development time for refactoring, architectural changes and platform upgrades.

That post-launch work is easy to underestimate when planning an agent project. A production agent continues to encounter new questions, changing data, updated tools and new model or platform capabilities. Teams therefore need ownership and regression testing after GA, along with enough capacity to address defects without putting every new request onto the roadmap.

Measure whether broader use is producing value

By the end of 2025, Snowflake’s assistant was answering more than 35,000 questions per week for more than 2,500 weekly active users. Based on a conservative estimate of five minutes saved per question, Snowflake calculated annual productivity equivalent to more than 65 full-time employees and ROI above 5x.

Those figures are specific to Snowflake’s implementation, but the measurement approach is transferable: adoption alone doesn’t establish value. Pair usage with a measure tied to the original workflow — time saved, analyst workload reduced, resolution time improved or another baseline established during Step 1 — and revisit that calculation as usage expands.