Cortex Agents: The Platform Powering Snowflake Intelligence and Enterprise AI Agents

Fig 3: Code Execution: Secure, On-Demand Python in Every Agent

Scale: Deploy across teams without compromise

A single successful pilot agent often creates pressure to expand: Can we deploy this to all 5,000 sales reps? Can we share it across multiple sales regions? The answers usually expose a gap between what works for one team and what works at scale. Multi-tenant deployments require data isolation between groups. Rolling out updates requires testing without disrupting production. Both problems have historically required weeks of custom engineering.

Multi-tenancy: One agent, many tenants, isolated data

Multi-tenancy (generally available) enables a single Cortex Agent to serve multiple tenants — different teams, regions or customers — while enforcing strict data isolation between them without deploying separate agent instances.

The model uses session attributes and row access policies. When calling the agent the application passes tenant specific values that are persisted in the session. Before the agent performs any SQL, those values are set as session attributes. A row access policy on your table references those attributes to filter rows — so a regional sales agent can only see data for the region the calling application specified.

Snowflake supports immutable session attributes, meaning tenant context is set once and cannot be modified by any generated SQL, code execution or tool invocation during the session. Snowflake strongly recommends using immutable session attributes for row access policies so that even if an adversarial query attempts to modify the tenant context, the isolation requirement holds.

Agent versioning: Lifecycle management for production

If a new application configuration breaks something in production, the question isn't, "What went wrong?" — it's "How quickly can I roll back?" Agent versioning (generally available) solves this by introducing a commit-based lifecycle model that separates development from production.

Every agent has a live version — a mutable working copy for development — and can have any number of named versions — immutable snapshots created by committing the live version. The commit creates a system-assigned identifier (VERSION$1, VERSION$2 and so on). Named versions cannot be modified; their immutability is the foundation of reliable deployments.

Aliases provide human-readable routing labels — production, staging, canary — that you assign to named versions. Reassigning an alias from one version to another redirects all traffic without any change to the calling application. Promoting a new version is a one-line command; rolling back is the same command pointing to the previous version.

Teams managing agent configurations in Git can create named versions by importing directly from a Git-connected stage, bypassing the live version entirely. The result is an agent deployment model that engineers already know: Build in development, test in staging, promote to production and roll back if needed.