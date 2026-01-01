Shelter Mutual’s AI Agents Are Ready When Disaster Strikes. So Is Leadership.

When a catastrophic storm sweeps across the Midwest, Shelter Mutual’s customers need help fast. But the AI-powered tools the business needed to support policyholders at speed and scale were taking too long to build. Meanwhile, the rate of change in the high-stakes risk management and consumer protection industry continued to accelerate.

In-house developers at Shelter had to devote significant time to creating human-readable YAML files by hand — making it difficult to keep pace with the growing need for near real-time insights across claims, underwriting and executive operations.

From severe weather events to unexpected accidents on the road, customers across the Midwest count on Shelter Mutual Insurance during the most stressful moments of their lives. The team knew any gap between data and decision-making was a problem they couldn't afford to ignore.