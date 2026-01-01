Shelter Mutual’s AI Agents Are Ready When Disaster Strikes. So Is Leadership.
AI SUMMARY
Using Snowflake CoWork and Snowflake CoCo, Shelter Mutual Insurance achieves:
Faster AI agent development and deployment
Near real-time executive intelligence
Secure, connected AI agent ecosystem
This summary was created with Snowflake CoCo and reviewed by an editor.
The challenge
When a catastrophic storm sweeps across the Midwest, Shelter Mutual’s customers need help fast. But the AI-powered tools the business needed to support policyholders at speed and scale were taking too long to build. Meanwhile, the rate of change in the high-stakes risk management and consumer protection industry continued to accelerate.
In-house developers at Shelter had to devote significant time to creating human-readable YAML files by hand — making it difficult to keep pace with the growing need for near real-time insights across claims, underwriting and executive operations.
From severe weather events to unexpected accidents on the road, customers across the Midwest count on Shelter Mutual Insurance during the most stressful moments of their lives. The team knew any gap between data and decision-making was a problem they couldn't afford to ignore.
It would take a lot of time to create semantic layers in the past, but things have changed drastically in the last three months since we started using Snowflake CoCo."
Vibhor Gupta
The solution
To keep pace, Shelter Mutual Insurance turned to Snowflake CoWork and Snowflake CoCo — transforming how their data teams build and deploy AI-powered solutions across the company.
With CoCo, the team accelerated the creation of semantic layers and agents in just three months. What once required lengthy manual YAML development can now be done in a fraction of the time.
Shelter has now built a suite of intelligent agents — spanning claims, underwriting, customer 360, legal e-discovery and executive use cases — all powered by live data flowing through Snowflake CoWork.
3Months to build and implement a suite of insurance agents across the business
8AI enterprise-wide agents built with CoCo and Snowflake CoWork
The impact
With eight AI agents in production and more underway, Shelter Mutual Insurance has changed how data drives decisions from the claims desk to the C-suite.
Developer teams ship faster — and executives now see what's happening in near real time for millions of policyholders across the United States.
When a serious event hits, leadership has the live visibility they need to staff adjusters and respond quickly — ensuring Shelter Mutual Insurance can continue showing up for customers when they need it most.
Every piece of data flows live into Snowflake CoWork. We now have access to real-time insights on demand directly in our operational processes."
Vibhor Gupta
Additional resources
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LOCATION
Columbia, Missouri
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