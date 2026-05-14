From Pilot to 6,000 Users: How to Scale Enterprise AI Agents

In mid-2025, we launched the Snowflake GTM AI Assistant to roughly 6,000 users across our sales and marketing organization — our first full-scale enterprise deployment of Snowflake Intelligence. By year-end, the assistant had already answered more than 330,000 questions, helping users work faster and make better decisions.

Over the past few months, we published several developer-focused posts on the technical foundations of building an enterprise AI assistant — how to structure sales data, enable knowledge retrieval for unstructured content, test agent behavior and refine instructions. Those posts were useful, but the questions we kept getting weren’t purely technical:

How did you staff the project?

What did the development timeline look like?

How did you roll it out without breaking trust?

What change-management tactics actually worked?

What results did you see after launch?

This post focuses on those nontechnical ingredients: team structure, launch phases, scope strategy and how we scaled from an MVP to a trusted enterprise capability.

Development team and launch phases

We started in late February 2025 with a narrow goal: build a RAG-based knowledge assistant so GTM teams could find the right documents across fragmented tools, web pages and drives. At the time, the project had one dedicated data scientist.

By late May 2025, we made the decision to pursue a full GTM AI assistant using Snowflake Intelligence — not only indexing knowledge content but also integrating structured sales and marketing data. That shift changed the required bar for quality and reliability, so we scaled the team to three to four data scientists and added a dedicated product manager.

From Day 1, we treated quality and user trust as P(-1). User interviews and prior AI project experience made one thing clear: The first impression determines adoption. If early experiences are unreliable, rebuilding confidence takes dramatically more effort than getting it right up front.

That’s why we chose a phased rollout strategy: Start small, validate quality and workflows, then expand.

Here is how our launch phases looked at a glance: