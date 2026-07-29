How ArcticMem helps users

The numbers tell the aggregate story. The agent trajectories show what actually changes inside each session. We evaluated ArcticMem on seven internal benchmark tasks covering bug fixes, multimodel builds and complex analytics, each verified by automated test suites.

Example 1: Fixing bugs in one shot

Task: Revenue Model Debug: Debug a SQL model producing incorrect revenue numbers.

Without memory, the agent investigates the model through trial and error, testing hypotheses about joins, checking data quality, iterating on fixes across many steps before converging on a solution.

With memory, the agent's first move is to search for relevant context:

"I'll start by investigating the environment, reading the model file, and searching memory for relevant context."

memory_search("category performance revenue incorrect")

"Memory confirms: fact table aggregations should start FROM the fact table and INNER JOIN to dimensions. The current model starts FROM products with LEFT JOINs — that's the bug."

The agent fixes the JOIN direction in one shot. Memory makes the agent not just more accurate but significantly more efficient (fewer steps, fewer wrong turns).

Example 2: Not debugging what isn't broken

Task: Metrics Bug Fix: Fix a model with inf/NaN values and add new analytics columns.

Without memory, the agent fixes the division-by-zero bugs correctly but then discovers that all churn risk scores are 100. It spends many steps investigating whether this is a new bug: querying the data, checking formulas, testing edge cases. It isn't a bug: when all order data is over a year old, maximum churn risk is mathematically correct.

With memory, the agent skips the false investigation entirely:

"All validations pass. The churn risk scores are all 100, which is expected per the memory note since all data is historical (max order date was 2024-12-31, which is over a year ago). This aligns with the memory note."

Knowing what isn't a bug is as valuable as knowing how to fix one. Memory prevents false debugging that wastes time and occasionally leads the agent down wrong paths.

Example 3: Eliminating all-or-nothing failures

Task: Customer Segmentation: Build an RFM customer segmentation system with tier transitions and predictive scoring.

Without memory, this task has a striking bimodal pattern: the agent either passes all tests or fails completely. The complete failures stem from a quirk in how SQL handles NTILE with sparse data, a circular dependency in the query structure and incorrect tier transition logic.

With memory, the agent has direct access to these exact pitfalls: NTILE quintile handling for sparse data, the correct CTE structure for historical vs. current state comparisons, and churn score validation for stale data. The complete failures nearly disappear.

Evaluation results

We evaluated ArcticMem across seven internal benchmark tasks: a diverse suite covering bug fixes, multimodel builds and complex analytics — each verified by automated test suites. We ran each task multiple times independently for consistency.