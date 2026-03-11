AI Data Analytics: How Teams Use AI Across the Analytics Workflow

AI can enter an analytics workflow at several points, from translating a business question into a query, to preparing data, surfacing patterns and communicating the result. Which capabilities teams use depends on the task and how the output will be used.

Natural-language and conversational analytics

Natural-language analytics lets users express analytical questions in ordinary business language, while the system translates those questions into queries or other analytical operations.

For a simple request, that translation is fairly narrow. “Show revenue by month” requires an approved revenue measure and an appropriate time dimension. Business questions get more contextual very quickly. For example, “How are enterprise renewals doing?” leaves several analytical choices unspecified. The system needs to know which accounts qualify as enterprise, what qualifies as a renewal, which measure represents performance and which period provides the intended comparison. An analyst historically resolved those ambiguities before constructing the query — a natural-language system needs the same business context available in a form it can use.

Conversational analytics carries an investigation through a series of questions. If a user asks, “Which regions saw the most change?” and then “What about only customers with multiyear contracts?” the system preserves the relevant metric, population and previous state. Governed semantic context does concrete operational work. Users gain a more flexible interface while the analytics team retains control over the definitions and relationships underneath it.

AI data preparation

AI can reduce some of the repetitive work involved in turning raw data into something analysts can use. For structured data, this includes suggesting transformations, mapping fields across sources, identifying missing or inconsistent values, or generating SQL or code to standardize data before analysis.

Gen AI gives teams the ability to prepare information that isn’t in the form of rows and columns. Teams can extract entities or attributes from documents, classify support tickets or other text, and convert parts of unstructured content into fields that can be analyzed alongside structured data.

The analyst still needs to verify what AI-assisted work produced since incorrect assumptions or omissions can propagate errors into the analysis that follows.

Automated insights

Automated insight systems scan data for changes, patterns or anomalies and flag findings without requiring someone to formulate a query each time. A product analyst monitoring hundreds of metrics, for example, might be alerted that trial-to-paid conversion dropped sharply for Android users after a new app release, giving the team a specific issue to investigate.

AI-generated insights give analysts a faster starting point, but analysts must still determine the cause. This is especially important when AI also generates a narrative about what it found. The system can identify where something changed and suggest possible explanations, but practitioners and business experts still need to determine which conclusions the evidence actually supports.

AI data visualization and AI-powered dashboards

AI data visualizations can shorten the path to useful charts and graphs. Instead of manually selecting fields, chart types and filters for every analysis, a user can ask an AI system to compare support volume by product and have the system generate an appropriate visual. The user can then refine the visual with a follow-up such as “Show me only enterprise customers” or “Break that out by issue category.”

The system must choose a chart or graph that represents the data accurately, use meaningful scales and aggregations, and avoid implying relationships the data doesn’t support, so human review is important.

AI-powered dashboards combine a persistent view of agreed-upon KPIs and trends with AI-assisted exploration. Users might ask a natural-language question about a change, generate a new breakdown or get a summary of notable movements without waiting for someone to build another dashboard view. The dashboard anchors the analysis in shared metrics, while AI gives users more ways to investigate what sits behind them.

Automated reporting

AI-generated reporting can combine calculated metrics with narrative summaries or explanations. A monthly report might pull revenue, margin and pipeline metrics from governed calculations, then use gen AI to draft commentary on the largest changes.

Because reports are often produced repeatedly for the same audience, AI can also reduce the work of rebuilding the narrative each reporting cycle. As the underlying metrics update, the system can identify what changed, generate a first-pass explanation and assemble the results into a recurring report for review and distribution.