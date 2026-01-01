Business Intelligence Strategy: A Practical Framework for Decisions, Governance and Measurement
A strong BI strategy keeps reporting, self-service and newer AI-driven experiences aligned around shared definitions, clear ownership and measurable business outcomes as analytical access expands across the organization.
BI STRATEGY DEFINED
A BI strategy is a framework for deciding how an organization will turn data into consistent, trusted information for business decisions, including the priorities, responsibilities, governance and delivery approach that guide its BI program.
Business intelligence (BI) strategy has to support two things at once: the analytical environment the organization already runs and the growing range of ways teams want to work with data. Recurring reports need to stay accurate and useful, self-service analytics has to work without every team defining metrics differently, and business users want access to newer capabilities like conversational interfaces and agentic analytics workflows.
As the scope grows, decisions about ownership, shared definitions and delivery have consequences that impact more of the business. A metric disagreement that once affected just two dashboards might now surface in a self-service analysis or an AI-generated answer, while an operating model built around a central request queue has to accommodate more people asking questions directly.
Those operational concerns are still showing up at the top of BI leaders’ priority lists. In BARC’s 2026 survey of 1,579 data, BI and analytics professionals, data quality management ranked first among 20 trends, followed by data security and privacy, with data-driven culture, data and AI governance, and data and AI literacy rounding out the top five.
A BI strategy connects operational choices to business priorities: which decisions business intelligence should focus on, where shared definitions live and who owns them, how analytical work is organized and how progress will be measured.
What is a business intelligence strategy?
A business intelligence strategy is an operating model for how an organization uses governed data, analytics and reporting to support business decisions. It connects business priorities to the people, definitions, processes and technology responsible for supplying information when those decisions are made.
At a practical level, a BI strategy answers four questions:
- Which business decisions or workflows should BI improve?
- Where are shared metrics defined, and who owns their meaning?
- How is BI work organized, and how do people access governed answers?
- Which indicators will show whether the program is working?
The scope is narrower than a data strategy, which addresses how data is acquired, organized, governed, protected and made available across workloads. An analytics strategy generally extends further into analytical methods, including advanced analytics and machine learning. A BI strategy sits within that larger environment, concentrating on how people receive and use analytical information for business decisions.
See how National Tiles built a trusted data foundation for faster decisions and self-service analytics:
The four decisions a BI strategy should make
Many BI frameworks organize strategy around four broad pillars: data infrastructure, data governance, analytics technology, and culture and adoption. Those categories are useful for inventorying the work, but turning them into explicit decisions gives the organization something more concrete to implement, assign and review.
Identify the decisions BI should improve
Starting with dashboard requirements tends to frame the strategy around outputs rather than the business decisions those outputs are meant to support. Starting with business decisions narrows the scope around an observable result.
A finance team, for example, might want to shorten the monthly forecasting cycle, while a sales organization might need regional managers to identify changes in pipeline coverage before the weekly forecast call. Both requirements eventually produce data products, metrics and user experiences, although the strategic part of the work is the decision itself.
For each priority, document who makes the decision, what information the person needs, how frequently the decision occurs and what currently creates delays or uncertainty. A baseline gives the team something to measure later: current decision time, current manual effort, current escalation volume or another signal closely tied to the workflow.
Keeping the initial scope small helps with implementation. Two or three consequential decisions provide enough specificity to test the strategy against real behavior before the program expands.
Establish where metric definitions live and who owns them
A metric definition includes more than a label. Revenue, active customer or gross margin usually carries a formula, grain, time window, source assumptions, filters and aggregation behavior. If any of these differ between teams, two accurate reports can show different numbers.
Ownership should span business and data teams. Business stakeholders approve what a measure means in the context of the organization, while data teams encode, maintain and govern that logic so the approved definition is consistently available downstream. Changes need an accountable owner as well, particularly when a new source, acquisition or organizational change affects existing logic.
Governance has a measurable relationship with trust. Precisely and Drexel University’s 2026 research found that organizations with formal data governance programs reported high trust in their data at 71%, compared with 50% among organizations without formal governance.
For BI, that governance should reach the semantic layer. Shared metrics, dimensions and relationships give dashboards, ad hoc queries and AI-driven interfaces a common set of business rules, reducing the amount of logic recreated separately in each consumption tool.
Choose the BI operating model
The operating model determines where BI expertise sits, who responds to business demand and how much control individual domains have over analytical work.
In a centralized model, one BI or analytics team owns most development and governance. Consistency is easier to coordinate, although a large request queue frequently develops as demand grows.
A federated model places more analytical capability inside business domains. Teams gain closer access to subject-matter expertise and shorter feedback loops, while shared definitions and governance require deliberate coordination across domains.
Hub-and-spoke models combine central standards with distributed execution. A central BI or analytics center of excellence might own shared metrics, architecture, governance and enablement, while domain teams build analyses around their own business requirements.
There’s no universal “best” model to select. The appropriate structure depends on organizational scale, regulatory requirements, domain complexity, analytical skills and the degree of independence business teams need. What should be explicit is the division of responsibilities: who defines standards, who develops analytical products, who approves shared metrics and who resolves disagreements.
Define how the program will be judged
Define success criteria while the business outcomes are still shaping the work. Once delivery is underway, teams tend to measure whatever their systems record: dashboards published, tickets closed, queries run or users licensed. Those figures describe activity. Those metrics provide much less information about whether employees are actually receiving useful answers sooner or whether business decisions are improving.
A BI strategy should specify both leading and lagging indicators, along with an owner, baseline and review cadence for each. Leading indicators show whether the operating model is taking hold, while lagging indicators connect BI to changes in business processes and outcomes.
“True impact comes from compressing the distance between exploration and action,” says Josh Klahr, Snowflake’s Head of Product Management for Analytics. “A data team is succeeding when a decision-maker can move from asking a broad, exploratory question to acting on a certified metric with confidence in the underlying logic.”
Indeed
Indeed uses Snowflake to support reporting, self-service analytics and employer-facing analytics across a 52 PB data lake serving millions of job seekers and employers. Moving its analytics APIs to Snowflake reduced serving costs by 70%, while Snowflake Interactive Analytics cut average query latency by 60% and lowered infrastructure costs by an additional 45% [as of July 2025]. Indeed is also standardizing core business measures so the same definitions can support dashboards, APIs and AI agents, reducing the risk of inconsistent answers across analytical experiences.
How to build a BI strategy
Most BI strategies include familiar work: assess the current environment, align stakeholders, prepare data, select technology, plan implementation and train users.
The order of those steps affects what the strategy is built around. If BI tool selection happens before the organization has agreed on decision priorities, ownership and metric definitions, software shapes the strategy instead of supporting it.
Define business outcomes and decision scope
Begin with the business decisions selected for improvement and describe the current process around each one. For every decision, identify the decision owner, required information, cadence and current source of friction. If the issue is slow access to information, measure the current delay. If teams spend hours reconciling numbers before a review, capture that work. If a metric is routinely disputed, document the competing definitions and their owners. Specificity helps keep the BI program tied to a business process once implementation begins.
Assess the current BI environment
The current-state assessment should examine both technology and behavior. Inventory reports, dashboards, semantic models, extracts and recurring analytical workflows, then look at how people actually use them. Heavily used assets deserve protection during migration, while overlapping reports suggest consolidation opportunities. Long-unused assets raise questions about ongoing refresh and maintenance costs.
Teams also need to map definitions and lineage for the metrics attached to the strategy’s priority decisions. Where multiple definitions exist, identify where they diverge — calculation logic, filters, source systems, grain or freshness.
Operational constraints belong in the assessment too. Peak concurrency, refresh schedules, query latency, licensing and compute costs all influence the architecture that follows.
Establish sponsorship and decision rights
A BI program usually crosses organizational boundaries, so executive sponsorship needs enough authority to resolve priorities and ownership disputes. The sponsor is accountable for the business outcomes attached to the strategy. Data and platform leaders own technical delivery and governance, while domain leaders supply subject-matter expertise and approve business definitions within their areas.
Writing down these decision rights avoids ambiguity. A simple responsibility matrix often suffices, provided that it covers metric approval, data-quality remediation, platform standards, access policies and prioritization.
Prepare the data and semantic foundation
“Prepare the data” covers several different requirements that should be evaluated separately.
For the priority decisions, teams need to know whether the required sources are available, sufficiently complete and fresh enough for the decision cadence. They also need definitions for the metrics users will consume, known relationships among business entities and lineage back to the underlying data.
Freshness should follow the business requirement. A staffing decision made monthly has very different latency requirements from operational decisions made throughout the day; refreshing both at the fastest available cadence adds cost without necessarily adding value.
“Data freshness isn’t a badge of honor. It should be calibrated to the velocity of the decision being made,” Klahr says. “Streaming real-time data into an environment meant for weekly strategic planning adds engineering complexity without delivering corresponding business value.”
The same principle applies to compute. BI architecture should account for expected concurrency and workload patterns before deployment so recurring dashboards, exploratory analysis and other workloads have appropriate resources.
Data freshness isn’t a badge of honor…. Streaming real-time data into an environment meant for weekly strategic planning adds engineering complexity without delivering corresponding business value.
Josh Klahr
Head of Product Management for Analytics, Snowflake
Select delivery architecture and tools
Once the operating model, definitions and workload requirements are clear, tool evaluation has practical constraints. A BI platform now needs to fit several forms of consumption: scheduled reporting, interactive exploration, governed self-service, embedded analytics and, increasingly, natural-language interfaces. Integration with the organization’s semantic and governance layers deserves particular attention, since recreating business logic separately inside every tool increases the number of definitions teams have to maintain.
Evaluate operational characteristics alongside user features. Concurrency behavior, caching, workload isolation, usage telemetry, cost attribution and lifecycle management all affect the long-term economics of a BI estate.
Plan for adoption as part of delivery
A governed metric has limited practical value if the people making the decision neither understand it nor know where to find it. This issue remains a significant organizational challenge. In a 2026 DataCamp survey conducted with YouGov, 88% of 500+ U.S. and U.K. enterprise leaders said basic data literacy is essential for day-to-day work, while nearly 60% reported a data-skills gap in their organization.
Enablement should therefore appear in the roadmap alongside technical work. Training should use the organization’s actual decisions, definitions and BI workflows, with additional support for users who create their own analyses.
Adoption also includes retirement. Removing duplicate or unused reports keeps the BI environment understandable and reduces maintenance work as new assets are added.
Sequence the roadmap and set a review cadence
The roadmap translates the strategic choices into ordered work: metric definition, data preparation, platform configuration, migration, rollout and enablement. Dependencies should drive the sequence. A dashboard that relies on an unresolved metric definition is unlikely to benefit from an earlier delivery date. Likewise, a self-service rollout scheduled before governance and ownership are established tends to spread existing disagreements across a larger user base.
Finally, give the strategy its own review date. Business priorities, organizational structures and analytical interfaces change, and the operating model should be revisited when those changes affect ownership, definitions, delivery or measurement.
COMMON PITFALL
Selecting a BI platform before agreeing on metric ownership and the operating model is a common mistake. Teams then end up adapting governance and workflows to assumptions already embedded in the tool.
Five stages of BI maturity
A BI maturity model shows how capabilities accumulate over time. Mature organizations still rely on recurring reports and dashboards, even as they add governed self-service, embedded analytics, predictive methods and conversational or agentic workflows. Each stage expands the range of ways people can work with data.
The stages below describe how an organization broadens access to governed analytical answers.
|Stage
|Operating pattern
|Typical constraint
|1. Ad hoc
|Individuals build spreadsheets, extracts and one-off analyses around immediate questions
|Shared definitions and ownership are limited
|2. Standardized
|A central team produces recurring reports and dashboards
|Demand outgrows the request queue
|3. Governed self-service
|Shared definitions support business users creating their own analyses
|Governance and enablement have to scale with access
|4. Workflow-integrated
|Analytical results appear directly inside operational and business workflows
|Freshness, concurrency and product integration grow more important
|5. Governed conversational and agentic
|Natural-language interfaces and agents use shared semantic definitions to answer questions and support actions
|Semantic accuracy, evaluation, governance and observability become core operating requirements
Organizations don’t necessarily progress through these stages as a whole. Finance might operate with governed self-service while another function still relies on centralized reporting; embedded analytics might be mature even when internal metric governance remains fragmented.
Progress is reversible as well. An acquisition introduces new definitions and systems, a reorganization moves ownership boundaries, and a platform migration sometimes recreates business logic in a new location. Review cadence keeps the BI strategy aligned as those conditions change.
How to measure whether a BI strategy is working
Measurement works best when it separates early signals of adoption from later evidence of business effect.
Leading indicators
Leading indicators show whether the BI operating model is taking hold. They’re usually visible sooner and can be reviewed more frequently.
- Share of priority BI assets actively used
- Time from question to usable answer
- Share of common questions answered through governed self-service
- Number and age of unresolved metric-definition disputes
- Retirement rate for unused or duplicate assets
Lagging indicators
Lagging indicators look at what changed after BI was incorporated into a decision or process, so they usually need a longer review window.
- Change in decision-cycle time
- Cost or revenue movement linked to a documented BI-supported decision
- Reporting effort shifted from recurring production work to higher-value analysis
- Reduction in close, audit or operational review time
- Improvement in the business process targeted by the strategy
Organize measures around business objectives
Once the strategy has defined its indicators, teams need a way to connect them back to broader business objectives. Some organizations use a Balanced Scorecard, which groups measures across financial performance, customers, internal processes, and learning and growth. Others use OKRs, executive scorecards or planning frameworks already established across the business.
The framework itself is secondary to the definitions underneath it. Each measure still needs an agreed calculation, owner, source and review cadence, so the same KPI means the same thing wherever it appears.
Research on data leadership supports the emphasis on explicit outcomes. IBM’s 2025 Chief Data Officer Study found that CDOs in organizations reporting stronger returns on data and AI investments were 25% more likely to clearly articulate how data priorities supported key business outcomes.
Measurement also requires instrumentation. Query and asset usage, support requests, semantic-model changes, decision-cycle baselines and business outcomes often live in different systems. Deciding how those signals will be captured belongs in the strategy, before teams need them for a quarterly review.
QUICK TIP
Choose at least one leading indicator and one lagging indicator for each priority decision. Together, they show whether people are using BI as intended and whether the underlying business process is improving.
Embedded BI places analytical information inside an application or digital product used by customers, partners or other external users. Once BI crosses that boundary, additional platform requirements enter the strategy.
Tenant isolation and access control have to work across customer populations. Concurrency is less predictable because product teams no longer control when users arrive, and freshness expectations often follow the application’s operating cadence. Cost attribution also changes: understanding compute and analytical cost per customer or product tier becomes useful for pricing and margin analysis.
Ownership expands as well. Product management participates in decisions about analytical experiences, service levels and release sequencing, while data and platform teams continue to govern definitions, access and underlying architecture.
For organizations planning embedded BI, those requirements should appear early in capacity planning and governance discussions.
Where BI is heading, and what AI means for BI strategy
BI has been expanding beyond scheduled reports and dashboards for years, through self-service analytics, embedded experiences and more direct access to data. Generative AI extends that progression by giving users new ways to ask questions, interpret results and carry analytical work into multi-step workflows.
For BI strategy, the implications reach into the foundation underneath those experiences. Natural-language and agentic analytics depend heavily on shared business definitions and governed context, while operational use cases introduce different freshness and workload requirements. They also raise a new measurement question: how well does the system interpret and answer business questions when users no longer see much of the query logic behind the result?
Govern the semantics behind AI-driven BI
With a dashboard or exploratory analysis, users often encounter fields, filters and chart structure while reviewing a result. A conversational interface hides much of that machinery, putting more responsibility on the semantic layer to supply the appropriate metric definition, relationship, grain, filter behavior and business terminology before the query runs.
Shared semantic definitions also help keep different BI experiences aligned. Dashboards, SQL workflows, conversational interfaces and agents might present information differently, while still referring to the same governed business logic.
Match freshness and workload design to the decision
As BI moves further into operational workflows, refresh requirements become more specific. A monthly planning process, an executive dashboard and an application supporting decisions throughout the day have different data cadence needs.
The strategy should define freshness according to the decision being supported, then account for the compute, concurrency and workload isolation required to deliver it. Faster refreshes add processing and cost, so the useful question is how current the data needs to be for a particular decision rather than how close the platform can get to real time.
Conversational and agentic workloads add another variable: demand is often less predictable than scheduled dashboard refreshes. Capacity planning therefore has to consider both established reporting patterns and interactive workloads whose timing is driven by users.
Evaluate answers and business outcomes
Natural-language access also changes what BI teams need to test. When users ask questions directly, semantic accuracy should be evaluated against representative business questions, with expected answers or SQL defined where appropriate. Changes to metrics, relationships or other semantic logic should trigger another round of evaluation.
At the program level, measurement should continue past answer accuracy. Decision intelligence shifts attention toward what happened after an insight was delivered: whether a decision happened sooner, whether a workflow required less manual analysis and whether the business process targeted by the strategy improved.
Those measures build on the leading and lagging indicators established earlier in the BI strategy. As the interfaces change, the underlying goal remains consistent: give people governed analytical information in a form and at a cadence suited to the decision they need to make.
How Snowflake supports a BI strategy
Snowflake supports several of the operating decisions at the center of a BI strategy, including where shared definitions live, how workloads are organized and how governed analytics extend into natural-language experiences.
Keep business definitions consistent
Snowflake Semantic Views store metrics, dimensions, relationships and other business logic directly in Snowflake, giving dashboards, SQL workflows and AI-driven interfaces access to the same governed definitions. Snowflake Horizon Context adds business context, metadata and lineage, helping teams discover and apply those definitions consistently.*
This approach also supports conversational analytics. Cortex Analyst uses Semantic Views to interpret business questions and generate SQL, so natural-language access relies on the same business logic used elsewhere in the analytics environment.
Align compute with the operating model
Separate Snowflake virtual warehouses give teams independent compute resources while they continue working with shared governed data. That supports centralized, federated and hub-and-spoke BI models without requiring every team or workload to compete for the same compute capacity.
Usage, query and cost telemetry also gives BI teams evidence for the measurement practices described earlier. Teams can examine query activity, latency, workload consumption and object usage, then combine those signals with business measures such as decision time or process performance.
Extend governed BI into new interfaces
As BI expands into conversational and agentic workflows, Snowflake keeps governance and semantic context close to the underlying data. Snowflake CoWork provides a conversational interface over enterprise data, using capabilities including Cortex Analyst and Semantic Views while applying existing Snowflake access controls and masking policies.
Dashboards, self-service analytics and AI interfaces work more consistently when they share governed definitions, access controls and an observable data foundation rather than recreating that logic separately in each experience.
Keep the strategy close to the decisions
BI will continue to pick up new interfaces. Dashboards now coexist with embedded analytics, natural-language questions and agents, and the next interface will inherit many of the same requirements.
When an organization knows which decisions it wants to improve, who owns the definitions, how governed answers reach users and what evidence will show progress, technology choices have a clear set of requirements to serve. The strategy then has something concrete to revisit as those technologies — and the business itself — change.
KEY TAKEAWAY
Start with the decisions the organization wants to improve, then work outward to definitions, ownership, the delivery model and measurement. Those choices give architecture and tooling concrete requirements.
* Certain features may be in public or private preview.
Frequently Asked Questions
Your common questions about business intelligence strategy, answered by Snowflake experts.
Who owns a BI strategy — IT, the data team or the business?
Ownership is usually shared across several roles. A business executive sponsors the strategy and owns the outcomes attached. Data and platform teams generally own technical delivery, governance and implementation of metric definitions, while business domain owners approve what those definitions mean. IT might own parts of the infrastructure or technology environment. Clear decision rights are more important than placing the entire strategy under one function.
What is the difference between a BI strategy and a BI roadmap?
A BI strategy defines the decisions, ownership model, governance, operating structure and success criteria for business intelligence. A BI roadmap translates those choices into sequenced work, such as data preparation, semantic modeling, platform implementation, migrations and releases.
Should you choose a BI tool before or after writing the strategy?
Tool selection should follow the core requirements in the strategy. Decisions around operating model, governance, semantic definitions, workload patterns, user experiences and measurement give teams specific criteria for evaluating platforms.
What does it cost to run BI at scale?
BI costs vary by architecture and licensing model. Common recurring expenses include software licensing, compute for queries and refreshes, data movement or storage where applicable, and engineering time spent maintaining analytical assets. As the environment grows, asset lifecycle management also affects cost. Duplicate extracts, overlapping reports, unnecessarily frequent refreshes and unused dashboards continue to consume engineering or infrastructure resources until teams identify and retire them.
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