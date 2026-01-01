A Practical Guide to Data Quality and Why It Matters

Wargaming Powers Up Player Happiness with Unified Data and Faster Insights
By migrating to Snowflake, Wargaming is saving $500K every year while tapping into data to enhance player experiences and remain on the cutting edge of the gaming industry.
Data makes the world go ’round. It powers everything from how businesses understand, serve and reach customers to the AI, analytics and decision-making tools that guide operations. It’s also essential for proving compliance with government regulations.
However, not all data (or metadata) is created equal. Many organizations wrestle with information that is old, redundant or irrelevant. Left unchecked, this “dirty data” clogs systems, skews insights and weakens the very decisions and operations it’s meant to support. That’s why the North Star for businesses today is achieving a level of data quality they can truly trust.
Data quality refers to the fitness of data for a specific purpose in a given context. Organizations consider data fit for use when it is accurate, complete, consistent, timely, relevant and unique (there are no unnecessary duplicates).
Data quality is critical today because every digital process supporting a business, its employees and its customers depends upon it. With high-quality data, businesses operate more strategically and efficiently while earning greater customer trust. Without it, they may struggle with flawed insights, missed opportunities and financial losses.
Such losses often start with small, everyday moments that unfold across the business. Imagine, for example, you’re a sales rep walking into a critical closing meeting. You open your mobile CRM app for some last-minute intelligence on your customer. It can go two ways. If the data is current, relevant and valuable, it might impress the customer enough to sign on the dotted line. But if you base your pitch on old or inaccurate data, it can lead the customer to conclude you’re unprepared, killing the conversation and any potential sale.
Organizations should assess the quality of their data by examining at least six data quality dimensions, including:
Is the data true? Organizations must ensure the data they use reflects real-world values for it to be useful. With undeniably accurate data, for example, retailers can process refunds quickly and correctly every time, thereby strengthening customer trust. Healthcare organizations like hospitals can ensure doctors and nurses always have the correct information at the point of care. And banks can approve loans with confidence, knowing their credit assessments are based on reliable income and repayment histories.
Are all required data points present? With complete information, companies can make confident, end-to-end decisions without relying on guesswork. For instance, an airline with full passenger records can more accurately forecast demand, optimize routes and avoid costly overbooking. Similarly, a hospital with comprehensive admissions data can assign patients to the correct beds more efficiently, reducing waiting times and enhancing overall care.
Is the data uniform across all systems, formats and sources? With consistent data, organizations can avoid confusing contradictions and operate with confidence, knowing that every team member is working from the same playbook. For example, a public health agency with consistent vaccination records across state and federal databases can quickly confirm who is protected during an outbreak and direct resources where they’re most needed.
Is the data up to date and available? Timely information enables organizations to seize opportunities or respond to issues without delay. For example, a sales rep with the latest pricing and promotional data can adjust offers on the spot to help close deals. Likewise, a customer service rep with access to a customer’s recent interactions can resolve problems faster and even anticipate their needs.
Does the data conform to defined rules, formats and business requirements? Valid data follows an organization’s data quality standards, like correct date formats, standardized product codes and required field lengths for things like account numbers or IDs.
With valid data, systems run more smoothly, and decisions can be trusted. A bank that enforces account number formats, for example, can process payments automatically without manual review. A hospital that requires lab results to use standard codes can flow those results directly into patient records, making them more readily available to caregivers.
Is each record distinct or do redundancies exist? Undeniably unique data enables organizations to create a single source of truth for whatever they wish to track, whether it’s customers, employees, partners or products. Having this enables clearer insights, smoother processes and more personalized customer outreach. For example, a retailer with one unique record per shopper can link online and in-store activity, allowing it to recommend products based on a customer’s complete purchase history, rather than fragmented profiles.
Unfortunately, many organizations face a range of frustrating and time-consuming data quality challenges that can negatively impact their bottom lines. To keep these problems in check, organizations often deploy a mix of tools to monitor, manage, inventory, govern and clean their data.
Common quality issues to address include:
Human error during data entry, flawed data collection processes and difficulty integrating data from different sources often lead to inaccurate data sets that undermine business decisions and operations. For example, if customer addresses are entered incorrectly into a database, their shipments may be delayed or lost, resulting in additional costs and frustrated customers.
A single critical gap can undermine the value and trustworthiness of an entire dataset. A bank, for example, can’t possibly assess a loan applicant’s creditworthiness without a complete view of their income and expenses. A marketer selling luxury getaways might find themselves in a similar boat if their records don’t tell them whether customers are employed or unemployed.
When file names, dates or other defining pieces of data are stored in different formats, it becomes harder to find or match the information. This can lead to business errors and flawed decisions when the data is later combined or analyzed. For example, an insurance customer’s address might be updated in the claims system but not in the policy database, resulting in delayed claims payments.
Missing data can also do considerable damage to a company's finances, operations and public image. Financial models and forecasts become less reliable, automated processes bog down and biases creep into hiring and customer engagement processes, eroding trust and brand perception.
Often, the process of preparing data takes so long that, by the time it reaches employees, customers or other users, it’s already outdated, leading to complications. Sales teams, for example, may make promises to customers that they can’t keep if they’re operating with obsolete data. A hospital relying on stale patient records can just as easily miss a recent allergy update, putting care quality and patient safety at risk.
Invalid entries waste time, create unnecessary work and can even trigger possible regulatory violations. Suppose a bank, for example, allows invalid values such as negative loan amounts or missing borrower IDs into its systems. In that case, it may misreport financial risk exposure or capital liquidity, putting itself out of compliance with industry reporting standards. Similarly, imagine a hospital system accepting lab results without standard medical codes. The results might not be accurately integrated into patient records, potentially delaying treatment and eroding trust in the system.
When multiple users or data sources enter the same information into different parts of a system, inefficiency, poor data integrity and unnecessary costs can quickly follow. For example, a manufacturer with duplicate supplier records can accidentally pay the same invoice or order the same product more than once, wasting time, money and effort.
If these hurdles are overcome, high-quality data can deliver significant benefits to an organization.
Some of the most common benefits include:
When executives and employees trust the data at their fingertips, they use it consistently to guide planning and decisions. Without that trust, they’re likely to ignore it. For instance, a retailer with a good view of sales and inventory can confidently launch flash promotions without overselling stock. A manufacturer that trusts its data can likewise forecast demand accurately and run cost-effective, just-in-time production.
Good, clean data enables teams to identify workflow bottlenecks and address productivity or maintenance issues promptly. Heavy equipment companies, for example, can remotely monitor their leased bulldozers or tractors in real-time, using high-quality data to service the vehicles proactively for their customers — improving their efficiency and lifespans.
Sales and marketing success depends on rich insights into shifting customer sentiment and behavior. Maximizing data quality is critical for effective customer engagement and satisfaction. For example, high-quality data showing that nearly 60% of consumers prefer to buy products from brands that support local economies might lead a company to highlight its regional philanthropy in advertisements. Or data showing young people overwhelmingly prefer low-sugar beverages might entice a soda company to launch and promote healthier products for that demographic.
Garbage data in means garbage insights out. With high-quality data, AI and analytics tools become trusted advisors for critical business, product and customer-related decisions. For example, if it knows it has high-quality data, a logistics company can confidently use AI and analytics to optimize routes and schedules, lowering costs while maximizing on-time delivery and customer satisfaction.
Many approaches can improve data quality, and companies apply various technologies and processes to manage their digital records effectively. But here are five essential best practices you can use to maximize data quality in your organization:
To improve data quality, you need to understand what you’ve got. Start by auditing the quality and structure of your data sources to assess accuracy, completeness and consistency.
Data quality rules are predefined standards for judging whether information is fit for use, much like building codes that ensure every beam, wire and pipe in a house is safe and sound.
Just as a mechanic tunes up an engine to keep it running smoothly, tools or processes can help find and fix errors, inconsistencies and inaccuracies in your datasets.
These tools continuously check that your data is accurate, complete, and consistent for business use. They’re especially critical as organizations deploy AI agents, which depend on the quality of the data they consume.
Everyone in an organization needs to understand why quality data is essential and how they can do their part to ensure it stays accurate, consistent and trustworthy at every stage of its lifecycle. This means not only encouraging employees to adopt a data quality culture but also providing essential training to help them recognize data quality issues, follow best practices and take ownership of the data they manage.
The 3 C’s of data quality refer to a framework some IT leaders use for assessing data fitness. The 3 C’s refer to consistency, completeness and conformity (sometimes billed as “correctness”) of data. Many IT organizations use the 3 C’s as part of their data governance and data management programs.
Data quality refers to the accuracy and relevance of information for decision-making at a given moment. What can it do for me today? Data integrity, on the other hand, ensures that information remains consistent, protected and trustworthy over time. Think of integrity as the overall framework for how data is input, stored and managed, with quality as a subset that ensures the data is actually useful.
Data governance is a structured approach to managing, organizing and controlling data assets within an organization. This includes establishing guidelines and procedures to ensure better data quality, which enables security and compliance. It also means having mechanisms in place to monitor data quality for operational and regulatory reporting purposes.
A common approach is to establish data quality metrics to monitor the state and integrity of your data. These metrics can be set up to track how well your data meets predefined standards for each aspect of data quality (like accuracy, completeness, and consistency). By defining specific rules (e.g., "all email addresses must contain '@'"), you can create automated metrics (e.g., "percentage of email addresses with an '@'") to track data health over time, issue proactive alerts about issues and ensure your data is fit for its intended purpose.