Data Analysis: Turning Data into Defensible Decisions

1. Define the question

A well-framed question gives the analysis a clear scope and purpose. For example, “Why did renewal rates fall among midmarket customers last quarter?” identifies a population, an outcome and a period to investigate.

The question should also connect cleanly to a decision. If a team is deciding whether to redesign an onboarding flow, for example, it needs to know which outcome the redesign is intended to affect and what evidence would support making the change.

Without that connection, an analysis might generate interesting patterns indefinitely without defining which result would warrant taking action or investigating further.

2. Collect the data

Once the question is well defined, analysts identify the data needed to answer it. A retention analysis, for example, might combine subscription records, product usage events and customer attributes from a CRM system.

Analysts also need to know where the data originated, what period it covers, how frequently it refreshes and which transformations have already been applied. These details are especially relevant when several systems contain similar information since various systems might each contain a field with the same label but use different rules to populate it.

3. Clean and prepare the data

Preparation often accounts for a large share of the work. Analysts resolve missing values, standardize formats, investigate duplicate records, join data sets and aggregate observations to the appropriate level. A surprising amount of analytical judgment is required for these tasks.

Suppose a customer table contains three records for the same organization. Which one represents the customer? The newest record might be correct, or the records might need to be merged. Treating all three as separate customers changes counts, averages and any downstream metric based on customer volume.

Null values create a similar problem. A blank value might mean zero, unknown, not applicable or simply missing. Filling it incorrectly changes the analysis.

Preparation is where assumptions about what the records represent get translated into the data set analysts use, so data cleaning and data wrangling directly shape the accuracy of results.

4. Analyze the data

With the data prepared, analysts choose analysis methods that fit the question, including aggregation, exploratory data analysis, regression, cohort analysis, controlled experiments and other statistical techniques.

Exploration often starts simply, as analysts look at distributions, medians, percentiles and visualizations that expose patterns that weren’t obvious in the aggregate view.

If average order value rises 6%, for example, a segment-level view might show that most customers are spending the same amount while a small group of large accounts is driving the entire increase.

5. Interpret the results

Interpretation asks what the observed result actually supports. Analysts must remember that a relationship between two variables doesn’t establish that one caused the other, and an apparent trend sometimes disappears when the data is separated by customer segment, geography or time period.

Alternative explanations need attention as well. If churn rises after a pricing change, an analyst might check whether a product outage occurred during the same period, whether the increase is concentrated among customers affected by the new price or whether the definition of churn changed upstream. This investigation often sends the analyst back through earlier steps with a narrower question.

6. Communicate the findings

The final result of an analysis has to give its audience enough information to act on it. For an executive, that might mean a recommendation supported by a few carefully selected measures. A line-of-business leader may need more detail on which customers, products or processes are driving the result and what operational response it suggests. A fellow analyst might need the methodology, assumptions and source data required to reproduce the result.

Uncertainty shouldn’t be downplayed. If the evidence points in one direction but leaves an important confounding variable unresolved, the audience should know that before making a decision.