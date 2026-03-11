Foundational Guide
Data Analysis: Turning Data into Defensible Decisions
Data analysis turns raw information into evidence people can use to answer specific questions. Learn how analysts frame problems, prepare data, choose appropriate methods, interpret results and account for the data quality and business context behind the numbers.
DATA ANALYSIS DEFINED
Data analysis is the systematic examination of data using statistical, computational and visual methods to describe distributions, identify relationships, test hypotheses and estimate quantities relevant to a specific question.
Data analysis often starts with a simple question that gets more specific as the evidence comes into view. Why did sales fall in one region? Was the decline concentrated in a particular product, customer segment or period? Did another change happen at the same time?
Answering those questions involves defining what to investigate, gathering and preparing the relevant data, choosing an appropriate method and interpreting what the result actually means. The process is rarely linear — an early finding often points to another variable, exposes an assumption or suggests a better question. Josh Klahr, Snowflake’s Head of Product Management for Analytics, describes the goal this way: “True impact comes from compressing the distance between exploration and action.”
In a larger organization, producing this insight reliably depends on the data underneath it. Analysts need to know whether the source is current, whether records line up across systems and whether terms such as revenue, active customer or churn are defined consistently across systems and tools.
What is data analysis?
Data analysis is the process of collecting, cleaning, transforming and interpreting data to answer a question and support a decision. An analysis might explain why customer retention dropped, identify which products are contributing most to margin growth or determine whether a change to an onboarding flow affected conversion.
That last step — supporting a decision — helps distinguish analysis from reporting. Reporting typically describes only what happened. Analysis goes further into the relationships, causes or implications behind the result.
A quarterly report, for example, might show that support volume rose 18%. An analysis would look at where the increase occurred, which issue categories contributed to it and whether the change reflects seasonality, a product release or something else. The output provides enough context for a team to decide what, if anything, should happen next.
The process is also iterative. Early work with a data set often exposes a missing variable, an unexpected segment or a problem with the original question. Analysts then return to the source data, revise the question and investigate again.
Throughout that process, the analysis inherits the condition of the data underneath it. If the inputs misrepresent the business, the result will too.
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Data analysis vs. data science
Data analysis begins with a defined question and follows the evidence toward a conclusion that can inform a decision.
Data science often extends into experimentation and machine learning. A data scientist working with customer retention data, for instance, might develop a model that estimates which customers are likely to churn and test which variables improve its performance.
The exact division of work varies among organizations, especially on smaller teams.
The data analysis process, step by step
Most data analysis follows six broad steps:
- Define the question
- Collect the relevant data
- Clean and prepare the data
- Analyze the data
- Interpret the results
- Communicate the findings
In practice, analysts move back and forth among these steps. A finding in step five might expose missing data from step two, for example, while preparation might reveal that the original question needs to be narrowed.
QUICK TIP
Before collecting data, identify the decision the analysis is intended to inform and what evidence would change that decision. That gives you a clearer basis for choosing the data, time period and level of detail the analysis actually requires.
1. Define the question
A well-framed question gives the analysis a clear scope and purpose. For example, “Why did renewal rates fall among midmarket customers last quarter?” identifies a population, an outcome and a period to investigate.
The question should also connect cleanly to a decision. If a team is deciding whether to redesign an onboarding flow, for example, it needs to know which outcome the redesign is intended to affect and what evidence would support making the change.
Without that connection, an analysis might generate interesting patterns indefinitely without defining which result would warrant taking action or investigating further.
2. Collect the data
Once the question is well defined, analysts identify the data needed to answer it. A retention analysis, for example, might combine subscription records, product usage events and customer attributes from a CRM system.
Analysts also need to know where the data originated, what period it covers, how frequently it refreshes and which transformations have already been applied. These details are especially relevant when several systems contain similar information since various systems might each contain a field with the same label but use different rules to populate it.
3. Clean and prepare the data
Preparation often accounts for a large share of the work. Analysts resolve missing values, standardize formats, investigate duplicate records, join data sets and aggregate observations to the appropriate level. A surprising amount of analytical judgment is required for these tasks.
Suppose a customer table contains three records for the same organization. Which one represents the customer? The newest record might be correct, or the records might need to be merged. Treating all three as separate customers changes counts, averages and any downstream metric based on customer volume.
Null values create a similar problem. A blank value might mean zero, unknown, not applicable or simply missing. Filling it incorrectly changes the analysis.
Preparation is where assumptions about what the records represent get translated into the data set analysts use, so data cleaning and data wrangling directly shape the accuracy of results.
4. Analyze the data
With the data prepared, analysts choose analysis methods that fit the question, including aggregation, exploratory data analysis, regression, cohort analysis, controlled experiments and other statistical techniques.
Exploration often starts simply, as analysts look at distributions, medians, percentiles and visualizations that expose patterns that weren’t obvious in the aggregate view.
If average order value rises 6%, for example, a segment-level view might show that most customers are spending the same amount while a small group of large accounts is driving the entire increase.
5. Interpret the results
Interpretation asks what the observed result actually supports. Analysts must remember that a relationship between two variables doesn’t establish that one caused the other, and an apparent trend sometimes disappears when the data is separated by customer segment, geography or time period.
Alternative explanations need attention as well. If churn rises after a pricing change, an analyst might check whether a product outage occurred during the same period, whether the increase is concentrated among customers affected by the new price or whether the definition of churn changed upstream. This investigation often sends the analyst back through earlier steps with a narrower question.
6. Communicate the findings
The final result of an analysis has to give its audience enough information to act on it. For an executive, that might mean a recommendation supported by a few carefully selected measures. A line-of-business leader may need more detail on which customers, products or processes are driving the result and what operational response it suggests. A fellow analyst might need the methodology, assumptions and source data required to reproduce the result.
Uncertainty shouldn’t be downplayed. If the evidence points in one direction but leaves an important confounding variable unresolved, the audience should know that before making a decision.
Customer story: Under Armour
Under Armour uses Snowflake to give teams a consistent foundation for analyzing data across inventory, supply chain, demand planning, sales and other functions. Product margin reporting that previously required a week of manual work and ran monthly is now automated and delivered daily; the company has since extended that governed data foundation to conversational analysis with Snowflake CoWork.
The four types of data analysis
Four categories of analysis cover most of the questions organizations ask of their data.
- Descriptive analysis examines what happened. Revenue by quarter, average delivery time and website traffic by channel are familiar examples.
- Diagnostic analysis investigates why an outcome occurred. If revenue declined, diagnostic work might compare regions, products, customer segments or sales channels to identify where the change originated.
- Predictive analysis estimates what’s likely to happen next, often using historical patterns and statistical or machine learning models. Demand forecasts and churn predictions fall into this category.
- Prescriptive analysis evaluates possible actions based on expected outcomes and constraints. A logistics system, for example, might use demand forecasts, inventory levels and transportation costs to recommend how stock should be allocated.
These types of analysis aren’t usually sequential. Organizations often use a mix, depending on the decision or problem at hand. For example, a retailer might monitor yesterday’s sales descriptively, investigate an unexpected decline in one region diagnostically and forecast next month’s demand predictively.
The quality of the data underneath each analysis carries forward. If customer classifications are wrong in descriptive reporting, a predictive model trained on those classifications inherits the same problem. When the output starts influencing future actions, the consequences can extend into multiple decisions.
Common data analysis methods
The choice of method typically starts with the question, then narrows based on the data available, the assumptions each technique requires and how the result will be used. The most common data analysis methods include A/B testing, regression, cluster analysis, cohort analysis, time-series analysis and sentiment analysis.
Comparison
A/B testing compares outcomes between groups under controlled conditions. Product and marketing teams often use it to test changes to interfaces, pricing, messaging or customer experiences. Sample size, random assignment and corrections for multiple comparisons affect how much confidence analysts can place in the observed difference.
Relationship
Regression examines how variables are related. Linear regression provides a relatively simple starting point, while other regression approaches accommodate different types of outcomes and relationships. An analyst might use regression to study the relationship between pricing and demand, or between product usage and retention.
Grouping
Cluster analysis identifies observations that share similar characteristics. Cohort analysis follows groups that share a common starting point or attribute, such as customers acquired in the same month. Looking at retention by acquisition cohort, for example, can reveal changes that an overall retention average hides.
Change over time
Time-series analysis examines observations recorded across a sequence of time periods. It’s widely used for forecasting, trend detection and capacity planning, with factors such as seasonality affecting how analysts interpret the pattern.
Meaning in text
Sentiment analysis and related text-analysis methods extract patterns from unstructured language, including customer reviews, support conversations and survey responses.
COMMON PITFALL
A common mistake is using a familiar method by default without checking whether its assumptions fit the data. For example, a technique that assumes independent observations or a linear relationship can produce misleading results when those conditions don’t hold.
How data quality determines analysis accuracy
An analysis can be methodologically sound and still produce the wrong conclusion if the underlying data is incomplete, stale or interpreted incorrectly. Before trusting a result, analysts need to know that the records represent the right entities and events, reflect the relevant time period and can be traced back to their source.
Check whether the data reflects what actually happened
Accuracy starts with whether the records represent the underlying entities or events correctly. An incorrectly mapped customer ID can assign activity to the wrong account, for example, and an upstream schema change can alter the meaning of a field.
Completeness and consistency affect accuracy as well. Missing records can skew a comparison, while conflicting values across source systems leave the analyst guessing which version to use.
Match data freshness to the question
Freshness describes whether the data is current enough for the decision it’s intended to support, and the appropriate threshold varies widely by use case. Fraud detection might depend on events occurring within the past few seconds, while a weekly workforce report requires updates only within the week’s timeframe. Defining the expected refresh interval gives analysts a concrete way to judge whether a data set is stale.
Use lineage to understand where a result came from
Lineage shows how data moves from its source through transformations and into downstream models, dashboards and reports. This traceability makes reconciliation more systematic. When two analyses disagree, analysts can follow the paths backward to see whether they started from different sources, applied different transformations or diverged at a particular field.
Check downstream impact before data changes
Lineage also supports impact analysis in the other direction. Before changing an upstream table or column, a data team can identify the models, dashboards and reports that depend on it.
Table-level lineage provides a broad view of affected objects, while column-level lineage shows where a specific field flows. That distinction is important when a schema change leaves a table available but alters the meaning or format of one column used downstream.
Before sharing an analysis with stakeholders, an analyst should be able to answer three basic questions: Where did the data come from? How current is it? Who else depends on it?
The semantic layer: one definition of every metric
Picture a quarterly review where sales is reporting $14.2 million in revenue while finance reports $13.7 million.
Neither team necessarily made a mathematical error. One calculation might exclude refunds while the other includes them. One might use the order date while the other uses the date revenue is recognized. Both queries run correctly, yet the organization now has two values attached to the same business term.
A semantic layer gives those terms a shared definition. It stores business logic for metrics, dimensions and relationships — such as what revenue means, which customers count as active, how churn is calculated and how business entities relate to one another — so analysts and downstream tools use the same rules.
Headless BI extends the layer beyond a single reporting interface. Notebooks, dashboards, applications and AI interfaces can all work from the same business logic when governed metrics and dimensions are available independently of the frontend.
AI-generated SQL relies on context to translate a business question into the correct query logic. The model must know which tables and fields correspond to the concepts in the question, how those tables relate, what grain the query should use and which metric definitions or filters apply. A physical schema provides some of that information, but it rarely captures business meaning. Semantic context supplies those definitions and relationships explicitly, giving the model a more constrained set of choices when it generates the query.
This context can make a measurable difference when AI has to reason across data sources. In one Snowflake internal experiment involving questions that required multiple semantic views, adding explicit information about join keys, table grain and cardinality improved final-answer accuracy by 20% while also reducing the number of tool calls and overall latency.1
Analytics engineers increasingly participate in maintaining semantic models, usually alongside subject-matter experts who own the business definition. For example, finance determines what revenue means, while the data team translates that definition into reusable logic and keeps downstream analysis aligned with it.
How AI is changing data analysis
Generative AI is reducing some of the manual work between asking a question and querying the data. Natural-language interfaces, generated SQL and automated summaries give non-technical users a direct way to explore data, while shifting more of the analyst’s attention toward framing questions, maintaining business context and validating results.
Natural-language queries broaden access to analysis
Business users can increasingly ask questions in plain language rather than translating every request into SQL or waiting for a new dashboard. Natural language interfaces make exploratory analysis more accessible, although the system still has to map the user’s language to the correct tables, relationships, filters and metrics.
AI speeds up query generation and follow-up analysis
For analysts, generated SQL can reduce the time spent writing and revising routine queries. AI systems can also summarize results, surface patterns and support follow-up questions as an investigation develops.
Human judgment remains essential, since the analyst must determine whether the query actually represents the business question. A technically valid query can use the wrong grain, join tables incorrectly or apply a metric definition that doesn’t match the organization’s standard.
Analysts spend more time validating and framing the work
As AI handles more of the mechanical query work, analysts can devote more attention to defining the question, maintaining business logic and checking machine-produced output.
The review process includes familiar analytical checks: Does the query preserve the right grain? Do the filters match the intended population? Does the result reconcile with an authoritative source? Are there alternative explanations for the pattern?
Data analysis at enterprise scale on Snowflake
At enterprise scale, analysts often work across data that’s passed through multiple sources, transformations and business processes. Snowflake provides a common environment for analyzing that data while keeping governance, business context and AI-assisted workflows connected to the underlying data.
Snowflake Horizon Catalog provides governance across the data used for analysis, including data quality monitoring and lineage. With table- and column-level lineage, teams can trace analytical results back through their sources and transformations or identify which downstream assets depend on an upstream field.
For shared business context, Snowflake Horizon Context brings metrics, definitions, relationships and other metadata into a governed context layer for AI, business intelligence (BI) and applications. Semantic Views store business concepts such as metrics, dimensions and entity relationships directly in Snowflake, while Horizon Context can also incorporate context from BI systems and other sources. The goal is to reduce the number of places where teams independently recreate the logic behind the same metric.
AI-assisted analysis builds on that context. Cortex Agents can answer natural-language questions over structured data using semantic views, while also working across unstructured sources and supporting multistep analytical tasks.
For business users, Snowflake CoWork provides a conversational interface for exploring enterprise data, asking follow-up questions and working with the resulting charts, tables and reports. CoWork, formerly Snowflake Intelligence, can also perform deeper research across enterprise information and preserve analytical outputs as reusable artifacts.
Analysts working directly in SQL can also use Cortex AI Functions to analyze text, images, audio and other unstructured or multimodal content alongside structured data. That extends familiar analytical workflows to information that previously required a separate data processing pipeline.
Together, these capabilities connect governed data, traceable lineage, shared business definitions and AI-assisted analysis grounded in the same underlying context.
From data to a defensible decision
Data analysis helps organizations move from a question to evidence they can use. Reliable results require well-framed questions, appropriate techniques, current and traceable data, and business definitions that stay consistent across teams and tools. As AI takes on more query generation and exploratory work, those foundations give teams a clearer basis for deciding which answers deserve their confidence.
KEY TAKEAWAY
Reliable data analysis depends on well-framed questions, appropriate methods and data that is current, traceable and consistently defined. As AI handles more query generation, those foundations become more important, not less.
1. Based on a Snowflake internal experiment measuring final-answer accuracy across a multi-semantic-view query set. Improvement reflects a comparison to a best-practices baseline. Full methodology here. Individual results may vary.
Frequently Asked Questions
Your common questions about data analysis, answered by Snowflake experts.
How do you know a data analysis result is trustworthy?
A trustworthy result should be reproducible and traceable. Analysts should be able to reconcile important measures against an authoritative source, trace the data back through its lineage and identify the logic used to calculate the result. They should also verify that the source data is current enough for the question and document assumptions that materially affect the conclusion.
Can you trust AI-generated SQL for data analysis?
AI-generated SQL is best suited to scoped questions where the system has access to governed data, clear relationships and defined metrics. Before acting on the result, analysts should verify important joins, filters and business logic, especially when a query spans multiple tables or uses terms whose meaning depends on organizational context.
Does data need to be copied into another system for analysis?
No. An organization can analyze data in the environment where it’s already governed, which reduces additional copies that have to be refreshed, reconciled and secured. Keeping analysis close to the governed source also preserves a clearer lineage between the original data and the resulting analysis.
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