Foundational Guide
Business Intelligence: Reliable Insights at Scale
Business intelligence now spans far more than dashboards and reports. See how data integration, semantic context, scalable compute and AI work together to support consistent analysis across the business.
BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE DEFINED
Business intelligence (BI) combines data infrastructure, analytical models and software tools to collect, prepare, query and present business data for reporting, analysis and decision-making.
A finance team is halfway through a quarterly review meeting when someone notices that the revenue total on the executive dashboard doesn’t match the figure in the sales team’s dashboard. The meeting stalls. Analysts start checking filters and SQL, while the department heads in the room wait to learn which number they should trust.
Both dashboards refreshed successfully. Both use approved data. The discrepancy sits lower in the stack: perhaps the dashboards apply different definitions of revenue, use different transaction dates or rely on joins that aggregate the underlying records differently.
As business intelligence expands across self-service tools, embedded applications, natural-language interfaces and agentic AI, discrepancies like these have more opportunities to spread. Reliable results depend on the layers beneath the interface: the data models, metric definitions, relationships and analytical infrastructure that shape how a question is interpreted and answered.
What is business intelligence?
Business intelligence is the set of practices and technologies organizations use to turn business data into measures, analysis and decision support. BI encompasses the data models and analytical processes behind the work as well as the software used to query, visualize and distribute the results.
Consider the revenue dashboard from the quarterly review. Transaction and financial systems supply the underlying records. Data pipelines bring those records together and prepare them for analysis, while a data model establishes how orders, customers, products and time periods relate. The revenue metric applies the organization’s agreed-upon calculation to that structure. A BI tool then queries the data and presents the result in the dashboard, where finance leaders use it to assess quarterly performance.
Each step is part of BI, even though the dashboard is typically the only part users see. Any change upstream — a source system, a metric definition or a relationship between tables — can alter the number presented at the end of the process. BI therefore includes both the analytical experience and the data, logic and processes that produce it.
Business intelligence sits within the broader field of analytics. Much of BI centers on repeatable measurement, reporting and exploration, while modern BI also incorporates capabilities such as statistical analysis, forecasting, machine learning and AI-assisted analysis. In practice, the boundary is increasingly fluid: a dashboard might include a forecast or anomaly alert, a conversational interface might answer follow-up questions in natural language, and an operational application might surface analytical results directly within a business process. The common thread is structured business decision-making from data.
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How business intelligence works
A BI result sits at the end of a data path that starts with operational systems and ends with a decision. Between those points, data has to be collected, reconciled across sources, modeled for analysis, queried and delivered in a form people can use. Implementations differ, but that workflow generally follows five stages.
1. Collect data
BI starts with data generated across the organization and its ecosystem: transaction and point-of-sale systems, customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise resource planning (ERP) platforms, financial applications, ecommerce systems, marketing and advertising platforms, websites and mobile apps, customer support systems, supply chain and inventory applications, connected devices and relevant external or partner data.
Collection establishes what information is available and how well it reflects current business activity. Requirements vary by workload. For example, a month-end sales report and an operations dashboard refreshed throughout the day need different ingestion patterns, retention histories and latency.
2. Integrate data
When analysis spans multiple systems, records have to be reconciled. Integration brings data together while standardizing schemas, formats, identifiers and time representations; depending on the sources, it may also involve deduplication, validation, identity resolution and rules for handling missing or conflicting values.
The difficult part is often aligning how different systems represent the business. For example, a CRM might represent a customer as an account while an ecommerce system records individual buyers. Integration establishes how those records relate, which source is authoritative for a given attribute and, where historical analysis requires it, how changes in business entities are preserved rather than overwritten.
3. Model the data
Data modeling organizes integrated records around the entities and relationships people analyze. A fact table might record orders at one row per transaction, while dimensions describe attributes such as customer, product, geography and time.
Grain is fundamental here — if one table contains one row per order and another one row per order item, joining and aggregating them without accounting for that difference will change the calculation. Measures also need defined aggregation behavior. For example, an average or ratio often requires more care when users analyze it at different levels of detail.
A physical data model establishes this analytical structure. Semantic models add business-facing concepts — named metrics, dimensions, relationships and other context — that downstream systems use when interpreting it.
4. Analyze the data
With an analytical model in place, users query it through recurring reports, dashboards, SQL, notebooks and exploratory BI tools.
The analytical method follows the question. Descriptive analysis summarizes what happened. Diagnostic analysis examines relationships and contributing factors. Forecasting and other predictive methods estimate what’s likely to happen next. BI workflows can also incorporate statistical analysis, machine learning and AI — for example, detecting anomalous changes in transaction volume, forecasting inventory demand or generating a narrative explanation of a shift in performance.
Some analysis is highly standardized. A finance team might review the same revenue, margin and expense measures every month using certified reports with fixed calculation logic. Other work is exploratory: an analyst notices an unexpected drop in revenue, segments the result by region, follows the decline into a particular product category and then examines customer or sales activity for possible explanations. Modern BI environments increasingly support both types of analysis, allowing users to move between recurring measurement and investigation without rebuilding the underlying analytical structure for every question.
5. Deliver insights and act
Results reach users through dashboards, reports, alerts, embedded analytics and conversational interfaces. At this point, BI reconnects with the business process that prompted the analysis.
Delivery also includes the controls around the result. Teams need to determine who should have access, which reports are authoritative, how users discover relevant analysis and whether the information is current enough for its intended use. Distribution channels vary accordingly: dashboards and scheduled reports work well for recurring review, alerts draw attention to conditions that cross a threshold, and conversational interfaces support follow-up questions when users need to investigate further.
Matillion
Cloud data integration platform Matillion uses Snowflake Intelligence (now CoWork) to give employees self-service access to data through natural-language queries in Slack, reducing analyst workload by 50%. Together, these capabilities have helped Matillion lower infrastructure costs by about 40% while supporting an end-to-end AI workflow from data engineering through analysis.
The data and semantic foundation beneath BI
BI queries ultimately run against tables, columns and relationships, while business users ask questions in business terms such as revenue, customer retention, product performance and conversion. Reliable translation requires both a sound analytical data model and an explicit representation of business meaning.
The data model establishes the structure of the analysis: what one row represents, how tables relate and how records should combine. Grain and cardinality are particularly important, since a valid join can still distort an aggregation when tables represent different levels of detail.
In a fan trap, for instance, a join duplicates values before aggregation. Snowflake Principal Software Engineer Will Pugh illustrates the effect in one example: joining a $100 sale to two associated product records causes a valid SQL query to report $200 in sales because the sale appears twice before it’s summed.
Represent business meaning explicitly
A semantic layer adds the business-facing structure that tables and relationships alone don’t provide. Measures, dimensions, calculation rules, terminology and valid analytical relationships give downstream systems an explicit model for interpreting the data.
“A physical database schema explains how data is structured, but it doesn’t capture how the business operates,” says Josh Klahr, Snowflake’s Head of Product Management for AI-Powered BI. “Rules such as revenue recognition, seasonal adjustments or legacy edge cases have to be supplied explicitly.”
A gross-margin measure, for example, might identify the approved revenue and cost calculations, specify their aggregation behavior and establish the dimensions across which the metric is valid. A BI tool, notebook or natural-language interface querying that model works from those definitions rather than reconstructing them from the physical schema.
Make semantic definitions portable across tools
A shared semantic model solves only part of the problem if its definitions are tied to a single tool, however. Historically, semantic metadata has often been encoded in vendor-specific models, requiring teams to recreate measures and relationships as new BI tools or interfaces enter the environment.
Open Semantic Interchange (OSI) addresses that portability problem. The initiative published the first version of its open specification in January 2026, creating a standard for exchanging semantic metadata across participating platforms and tools.
COMMON PITFALL
Don’t assume a query is correct because it runs successfully. Differences in grain, join relationships or aggregation logic can produce plausible-looking results that don’t reflect the intended business calculation.
BI tools and how they work together
BI tools differ in how users author analysis, explore data, collaborate and present results. Their connection to the data platform also varies, and those architectural choices affect freshness, latency, cost and governance.
- Live-query: With live-query BI, the tool submits queries to the underlying analytical engine as users open dashboards, change filters or explore data. Users work with current data according to the source’s refresh cadence, while the platform absorbs the resulting concurrency.
- In-memory: An extract or in-memory model creates a separate analytical representation that the BI tool refreshes periodically. This approach reduces repeated demand on the source and sometimes improves interactive performance, although freshness now depends on the extraction schedule and another copy has to be managed.
- Self-service: Self-service BI gives business users more control over exploration and query construction. Good self-service design narrows the amount of technical knowledge required: users select understandable measures and dimensions while the modeled relationships underneath them constrain how those fields combine.
- Embedded: With embedded BI or embedded analytics, reports and interactive analysis appear inside another application or workflow. Here, usage patterns often resemble application traffic more than internal reporting, especially when customer-facing software serves many concurrent users.
- AI-driven BI interfaces: Natural-language interfaces let users ask questions in plain language, generate analyses and investigate results conversationally. They still rely on the same underlying data, query infrastructure and analytical context as other BI experiences.
Most enterprise environments mix these capabilities. Evaluating them requires more than a feature comparison among BI products, however. Teams also need to understand query behavior, data freshness, caching, integration with existing models and the workload each interface sends downstream.
Scaling BI and managing dashboard sprawl
BI demand is rarely uniform. At 9 a.m. on Monday, hundreds of people might open recurring dashboards while analysts launch ad hoc queries and an embedded application continues serving customer requests.
Those workloads place different demands on compute. Scheduled refreshes are predictable and often resource-intensive. Interactive filters favor low latency. Exploratory SQL varies widely in complexity. Workload isolation, scaling for concurrency, caching and refresh scheduling help teams balance interactive performance with compute cost as demand changes.
Dashboard inventory introduces another cost. Reports tend to accumulate as teams copy existing assets for new audiences or requirements and neglect to retire old ones no longer being used. Eventually, users face multiple similar reports and platform teams continue maintaining or refreshing assets that receive little traffic.
Usage telemetry can be used to identify low-use dashboards, confirm whether they still serve a business process, assign ownership and retire or archive obsolete versions. Certification also helps distinguish authoritative reports from exploratory work.
Defining and governing KPIs
A key performance indicator (KPI) turns a business objective into a measurable value. For anyone else to reproduce that value, the definition needs more than a name and formula.
A production KPI typically specifies:
- Business meaning and intended use
- Calculation and aggregation logic
- Grain
- Time window or time behavior
- Applicable dimensions and filters
- Authoritative source
- Business and technical owners
Consider customer retention. The definition has to identify the starting population, what qualifies as retained and the period over which retention is measured. Those elements should remain consistent when the metric is reused elsewhere.
Changes must be tracked and managed. If finance alters the treatment of refunds in recognized revenue, for example, teams need to decide when the revision takes effect, whether historical results are recalculated and which downstream reports depend on the old definition. Versioning, lineage and an approval process make those changes traceable.
Business stakeholders generally own what an important KPI means, while data and analytics teams implement and maintain the approved logic. Keeping those responsibilities explicit helps metric governance survive changes in people, tools and organizational structure.
QUICK TIP
Document more than a KPI’s formula. Record its grain, filters, time logic, authoritative source and owner so another team can reproduce the same result — and understand what changes when the definition is updated.
BI strategy and benefits
A BI strategy defines how an organization will use data to support recurring decisions, which analytical capabilities those decisions require and who is responsible for the assets behind them. Tool selection fits within that strategy, but only after teams understand the questions, users and workload requirements the BI environment needs to support.
Start with the decisions and requirements
A good BI strategy works backward from the decisions people need to make. Which questions recur often enough to standardize? Who needs the answer, and how quickly? Which measures require organization-wide definitions, while others can remain specific to a team or workflow?
Those decisions shape the technical design. Executive reporting might prioritize historical consistency and certified metrics, while operational BI requires fresher data and lower-latency queries. Self-service users need enough flexibility to explore without bypassing governance, and embedded analytics introduces application-scale performance and access requirements.
From there, teams can establish how data is integrated and modeled, where business logic is maintained, which workloads use live queries or extracts, how access is governed, and how performance and cost will be managed as adoption grows.
Measure whether BI is working
Teams need to know whether BI is improving decision-making. “If success is measured by dashboard views, query volume or active platform users, you are measuring activity rather than value,” Klahr says.
Meaningful measures include adoption among intended users, the time required to answer recurring questions, query performance, duplication of dashboards or analytical models and the amount of effort teams spend reconciling conflicting results. For self-service programs, teams can also track how often users answer questions independently versus returning to analysts for routine requests.
If success is measured by dashboard views, query volume or active platform users, you are measuring activity rather than value.
Josh Klahr
Head of Product Management for AI-Powered BI, Snowflake
Trust has a direct impact on adoption. In research from Precisely and Drexel University’s LeBow College of Business, 76% of organizations identified data-driven decision-making as a leading goal of their data programs, while 67% reported that they didn’t completely trust their data. That gap helps explain why BI strategy increasingly encompasses data quality, governance and ownership.
The benefits of business intelligence
The benefits of BI follow from the strategy. Reusable analytical models reduce the work involved in implementing the same logic repeatedly. Shared metrics shorten reconciliation cycles. Self-service access gives some users a faster path to routine answers, while certified reports provide a stable reference for recurring decisions.
At the platform level, scalable compute and workload management help BI environments absorb broader usage without requiring teams to provision every workload around peak demand. Better lifecycle management also limits the cost and confusion created by stale reports, duplicate dashboards and analytical assets that no longer support an active business process.
The strongest BI strategies connect improvements to specific decisions and workflows rather than treating dashboard adoption alone as evidence of value.
Modern BI: augmented analytics, conversational BI and agentic BI
AI shifts part of BI from explicit query construction to interpretation. The degree of interpretation varies across several approaches:
- Augmented analytics applies AI and machine learning within an analytical workflow, including anomaly detection, forecasting assistance, visualization suggestions and insight narration.
- Conversational BI accepts questions in natural language, translates them into analytical operations and supports follow-up questions as users investigate a result.
- Agentic BI extends AI-driven business analytics across multiple steps, such as locating relevant data, running analyses, investigating an anomaly and assembling findings.
Interpret the business question
Before a system generates SQL, it has to determine what the user is asking. Suppose someone asks, “Which of our best customers are spending less this quarter?” The system has to identify the appropriate customer entity, determine what “best” means, select the approved spending measure, resolve the relevant quarter, identify valid relationships among the required data and choose how to compare current and previous activity. Syntactically correct SQL addresses only the final translation of those choices into a query.
Production systems address that ambiguity by supplying more context about the data and the business. A semantic model gives the system approved measures, dimensions and relationships rather than leaving it to infer them from tables and column names alone. Business descriptions and synonyms connect terms users actually say — such as bookings, active account or enterprise customer — with the corresponding objects in the model, while sample values help clarify how categories and entities appear in the underlying data.
Ground and evaluate AI-generated analysis
For recurring or particularly important questions, verified queries pair a natural-language request with approved SQL and show the system a known-good analytical pattern. Custom instructions can add rules that are difficult to express through the schema itself, such as which date field to use for a particular analysis or how an organization defines a reporting period.
These controls narrow the range of interpretations available to the system, but they don’t eliminate the need for evaluation. Teams should test representative business questions against known-good results, including ambiguous phrasing and requests that require several metrics, filters or relationships. When an error occurs, teams must be able to identify where the interpretation diverged — metric selection, entity resolution, join path, filter, time logic or another analytical choice — so the relevant context or model can be improved.
For agentic workflows, evaluation also extends to intermediate steps, since an incorrect choice early in a multistep analysis can influence everything that follows.
Use the right interface for the analytical task
AI-driven interfaces extend the range of questions users can investigate without requiring a predefined report. Dashboards still work well for recurring measures that teams review in a consistent format, while conversational BI supports questions and follow-up investigation outside those predefined paths.
Organizations increasingly need both experiences. A leadership team might monitor a certified revenue dashboard each week, then use a conversational interface to investigate an unexpected regional decline. The interaction changes between those tasks, but the governed data and analytical context underneath them provides consistency and continuity.
BI roles and teams
BI responsibilities usually span several disciplines, although titles vary widely.
A BI analyst works closest to business questions, using data to investigate performance and build recurring or exploratory analysis. A data or analytics engineer prepares the structures underneath that work, including transformations, data quality checks and analytical models. A BI developer focuses on semantic models, dashboards, reports and embedded delivery experiences.
Business stakeholders retain an important role as owners of domain meaning. A finance leader, for example, determines how a financial KPI should be interpreted; the data team translates that approved definition into an analytical implementation.
Larger organizations often distribute these responsibilities across platform and domain teams, while smaller organizations combine several in one role. Whatever the structure, explicit ownership of pipelines, models, metrics and production reports helps prevent analytical assets from outliving the people who understand them.
BI by industry and business function
The basic BI architecture carries across industries and functions, while the requirements change with the decision.
|Area
|Example BI question
|Important requirement
|Finance
|How are revenue, margin or expenses changing?
|Reconciliation and consistent historical reporting
|Marketing
|Which activities contribute to acquisition, pipeline or revenue?
|Cross-source identity and attribution rules
|Sales
|How has pipeline or conversion changed over time?
|Historical snapshots of changing CRM state
|Operations
|Where are inventory, fulfillment or service levels deteriorating?
|Appropriate freshness and operational detail
|Retail
|How is performance changing across channels, products and locations?
|Integration of digital and physical transaction data
|Regulated industries
|How was this result produced and who had access to the data?
|Lineage, auditability, access controls and policy enforcement
A single business question often crosses these boundaries. Investigating a revenue decline, for example, might require finance measures, sales pipeline history and marketing acquisition data. For an accurate answer, teams need enough common structure to connect those analyses while retaining the rules each domain requires.
Business intelligence on Snowflake
Snowflake brings the data, semantic context, governance and compute that support BI into a shared foundation, while allowing organizations to use the BI tools and interfaces that fit their workflows.
Snowflake Horizon Context provides governed business context for BI and AI. Semantic Views represent metrics, dimensions, relationships and business logic as Snowflake objects, while Semantic View Autopilot uses existing SQL and supported BI models to help generate those views from established analytical patterns. Open Semantic Interchange (OSI) helps extend semantic metadata across participating tools so organizations can reuse governed definitions across BI environments.
At the serving layer, Snowflake’s elastic compute architecture supports BI workloads with different concurrency and performance requirements. Separate virtual warehouses provide workload isolation for recurring reporting, ad hoc analysis and other workloads, while Snowflake Horizon Catalog provides access controls, discovery, lineage and data quality across the underlying data.
For AI-powered BI, Cortex Analyst translates natural-language questions into SQL using the business definitions and relationships represented in Semantic Views. Those views are also accessible through standard SQL and semantic SQL, giving BI tools, analysts and AI systems multiple ways to work with the same modeled data.
Together, these capabilities put governed data, analytical logic, semantic context and scalable query processing beneath the interface through which a user asks a question.
Build BI for changing analytical experiences
The way people interact with business data will keep changing. Dashboards remain useful, while self-service tools, embedded analytics, conversational interfaces and agents give users additional ways to explore the same underlying information. Those experiences need a stable foundation to work from: governed data, explicit analytical relationships, shared business definitions and infrastructure that supports the required freshness, concurrency and performance.
KEY TAKEAWAY
As BI expands across dashboards, self-service tools, embedded applications and AI interfaces, consistency increasingly depends on the foundation beneath them: governed data, shared analytical context and infrastructure suited to the workload.
Frequently Asked Questions
Your common questions about business intelligence, answered by Snowflake experts.
At what point does a BI stack need a semantic layer?
A semantic layer is especially important when multiple teams, BI tools, applications or AI agents need to interpret the same business concepts consistently. Centralizing metrics, dimensions and relationships creates a governed source of business meaning and reduces duplicated or conflicting logic across downstream tools.
Can BI run directly on a data warehouse?
Yes. Live-query BI sends analysis directly to the warehouse or analytical platform. Many tools also support extracts, caches or in-memory models, which change the trade-offs among freshness, interactive performance, concurrency and maintenance. Enterprise BI environments frequently use more than one approach.
Who owns metric definitions — the data team or the business?
Business stakeholders typically own the meaning and intended use of a metric, while data or analytics teams own its technical implementation. Important metrics should identify both responsibilities, along with the source, calculation and process used to approve changes.
What is the difference between business intelligence and data analytics?
Business intelligence generally emphasizes recurring measurement, reporting, exploration and decision support. Data analytics is the broader discipline and also includes statistical analysis, experimentation, predictive modeling, optimization and other methods. Modern analytical products increasingly support several of these methods within the same workflow.
Will AI replace BI dashboards?
Dashboards remain useful for recurring measures that require a stable, certified presentation. Conversational and agentic BI support more open-ended investigation through natural language. Organizations increasingly use both: dashboards for established monitoring and AI-assisted interfaces for questions whose analytical path hasn’t already been defined.
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