Business Intelligence: Reliable Insights at Scale

A BI result sits at the end of a data path that starts with operational systems and ends with a decision. Between those points, data has to be collected, reconciled across sources, modeled for analysis, queried and delivered in a form people can use. Implementations differ, but that workflow generally follows five stages.

1. Collect data

BI starts with data generated across the organization and its ecosystem: transaction and point-of-sale systems, customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise resource planning (ERP) platforms, financial applications, ecommerce systems, marketing and advertising platforms, websites and mobile apps, customer support systems, supply chain and inventory applications, connected devices and relevant external or partner data.

Collection establishes what information is available and how well it reflects current business activity. Requirements vary by workload. For example, a month-end sales report and an operations dashboard refreshed throughout the day need different ingestion patterns, retention histories and latency.

2. Integrate data

When analysis spans multiple systems, records have to be reconciled. Integration brings data together while standardizing schemas, formats, identifiers and time representations; depending on the sources, it may also involve deduplication, validation, identity resolution and rules for handling missing or conflicting values.

The difficult part is often aligning how different systems represent the business. For example, a CRM might represent a customer as an account while an ecommerce system records individual buyers. Integration establishes how those records relate, which source is authoritative for a given attribute and, where historical analysis requires it, how changes in business entities are preserved rather than overwritten.

3. Model the data

Data modeling organizes integrated records around the entities and relationships people analyze. A fact table might record orders at one row per transaction, while dimensions describe attributes such as customer, product, geography and time.

Grain is fundamental here — if one table contains one row per order and another one row per order item, joining and aggregating them without accounting for that difference will change the calculation. Measures also need defined aggregation behavior. For example, an average or ratio often requires more care when users analyze it at different levels of detail.

A physical data model establishes this analytical structure. Semantic models add business-facing concepts — named metrics, dimensions, relationships and other context — that downstream systems use when interpreting it.

4. Analyze the data

With an analytical model in place, users query it through recurring reports, dashboards, SQL, notebooks and exploratory BI tools.

The analytical method follows the question. Descriptive analysis summarizes what happened. Diagnostic analysis examines relationships and contributing factors. Forecasting and other predictive methods estimate what’s likely to happen next. BI workflows can also incorporate statistical analysis, machine learning and AI — for example, detecting anomalous changes in transaction volume, forecasting inventory demand or generating a narrative explanation of a shift in performance.

Some analysis is highly standardized. A finance team might review the same revenue, margin and expense measures every month using certified reports with fixed calculation logic. Other work is exploratory: an analyst notices an unexpected drop in revenue, segments the result by region, follows the decline into a particular product category and then examines customer or sales activity for possible explanations. Modern BI environments increasingly support both types of analysis, allowing users to move between recurring measurement and investigation without rebuilding the underlying analytical structure for every question.

5. Deliver insights and act

Results reach users through dashboards, reports, alerts, embedded analytics and conversational interfaces. At this point, BI reconnects with the business process that prompted the analysis.

Delivery also includes the controls around the result. Teams need to determine who should have access, which reports are authoritative, how users discover relevant analysis and whether the information is current enough for its intended use. Distribution channels vary accordingly: dashboards and scheduled reports work well for recurring review, alerts draw attention to conditions that cross a threshold, and conversational interfaces support follow-up questions when users need to investigate further.