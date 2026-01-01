Rinascente Achieves a Near-Real-Time 360 Customer View With Snowflake

Rinascente is one of Italy’s most historic, high-end department store associations. For 150 years, it has offered customers a wide range of luxury brands, with thousands of products across fashion, cosmetics and homeware. No matter which of its nine branches customers visit, they’ll get a luxurious shopping experience, a wide selection of products and a high level of service from in-store staff.

The key to Rinascente’s success is understanding its customers. That’s why it’s maintained a strong focus on unified data over the years. But as it looked to expand its customer loyalty program and use near real-time data to better communicate with shoppers, Rinascente needed a new data platform to accelerate and deepen its insights.

After consulting with several independent technology integrators, Valentina Torti, Head of CRM, Integration & Data at Rinascente kept hearing the same thing: “We asked multiple partners about the best cloud data platform for our needs. And they all pointed us towards Snowflake.”