Snowflake Energy Solutions: Powering the Future of Data-Driven Energy

The energy industry is operating in a period of unprecedented change. Across both the oil and gas and power and utilities sectors, organizations are being asked to deliver greater reliability, safety and efficiency while managing aging infrastructure, market volatility and the transition to lower-carbon energy systems. At the same time, the volume, velocity and variety of data generated across energy operations continues to grow — from enterprise systems and market data to data on sensors, equipment and field operations.

For many energy companies, the challenge isn’t a lack of data. It’s the difficulty of unifying and activating that data across IT, OT and IoT systems quickly enough to support real-time decisions.

Energy companies are accelerating AI adoption — fast

To meet these demands, energy organizations are increasingly turning to AI and advanced analytics embedded directly in production operations. Over the past year, AI adoption among Snowflake’s energy customers has more than doubled, with production AI workloads up 120% and AI use cases deployed into live environments up 113%. Overall usage of Snowflake by energy companies grew 41% year over year, reflecting the need for faster insights, stronger governance and near real-time visibility across complex operations.

This momentum underscores a clear shift: Energy leaders are moving beyond siloed analytics toward unified data foundations that can support AI-driven decision-making at scale.

Energy Solutions within the AI Data Cloud for Manufacturing

To help energy companies navigate this growing complexity, Snowflake is introducing Energy Solutions, a dedicated offering within Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud for Manufacturing built specifically for the energy industry. Energy Solutions support the full energy value chain across oil and gas and power and utilities, from exploration and generation through transmission, trading and retail delivery.

Built on Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud, Energy Solutions are designed to unify data across IT, OT and IoT systems, as well as third-party and enterprise platforms, into a single, governed foundation. By breaking down silos across operational, market and business data, energy organizations can improve reliability, enhance safety and compliance and make faster, more informed decisions across asset-intensive operations.

Snowflake’s Energy Solutions are also designed to integrate seamlessly with the enterprise systems energy companies already rely on — including ERP and supply chain platforms such as SAP. This builds on Snowflake’s recently announced partnership with SAP around the SAP Business Data Cloud, enabling energy organizations to securely connect SAP business data with operational and field data on Snowflake. The result is a consistent, governed view across financial, commercial and operational domains that supports better decision-making across planning, operations and performance management.

What Energy Solutions unlock for energy organizations

Energy Solutions are designed to help energy companies move from fragmented data to actionable intelligence, delivering outcomes across three critical areas:

Secure, governed data across ecosystems: Energy companies can securely integrate proprietary, operational and partner data across regions and organizations, strengthening governance, compliance and protection of critical infrastructure.

AI-ready data for resilient operations: By connecting near real-time operational, asset and environmental data, teams can predict issues before they escalate, improve workforce safety, reduce downtime and restore service faster.

Faster, smarter decisions in volatile markets: Unified operational, commercial and market data enables more accurate forecasting, better risk management and data-driven decisions that stabilize earnings and improve long-term performance.

Together, these capabilities shift energy organizations from reactive decision-making to proactive, AI-powered operations.

Customer impact across the energy lifecycle

Energy companies are already using Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud to modernize operations, scale AI and deliver measurable results.

Siemens Energy is digitizing decades of paper-based documentation using Snowflake Cortex AI, making more than 800,000 pages of engineering and operational knowledge searchable through AI-powered chatbots. By democratizing access to trusted data, Siemens Energy is accelerating design optimization, training and innovation across its global organization.

Expand Energy turned to Snowflake to break down silos between business systems and field data, enabling self-service analytics across engineering and operations teams. By centralizing data and applying machine learning through Snowpark, Expand streamlined forecasting, automated monitoring and reduced infrastructure complexity, moving away from managing clusters and pipelines toward a near-zero maintenance model. This shift enabled teams to focus more on delivering insights and innovation, helping Expand save more than 1,000 labor hours annually in a single business unit.

IGS Energy uses Snowflake to power ML-driven demand forecasting at scale, moving from hundreds of thousands of individual models to a single unified model. This approach reduced training costs by 75% while maintaining accuracy and enabling faster, more flexible forecasting for hundreds of thousands of customers.

EnergyHub relies on Snowflake to deliver near real-time insights for virtual power plants, helping utilities balance supply and demand across distributed energy resources. With Snowflake, EnergyHub tripled the amount of data it processes and improved customer time to insight by up to 55%, enabling utilities to build and scale VPP programs in months instead of years.

An ecosystem purpose-built for energy

Snowflake’s Energy Solutions are supported by an ecosystem of more than 30 partner-built solutions that run natively on Snowflake, helping energy organizations accelerate time to value across oil and gas and power and utilities. These solutions span industrial data ingestion, grid and asset intelligence, geospatial analytics and AI-driven forecasting — enabling teams to address industry-specific challenges without custom integration or data movement.

Leading technology and industry partners include SAP, Siemens, Itron, CARTO, Palantir, AVEVA, Cognite, Sigma, EY and Deloitte, alongside specialized industrial and OT data partners such as Cirrus Link, HighByte and Streamline Controls. Together, these partners extend Snowflake’s platform with energy-specific applications that support use cases ranging from grid planning and predictive maintenance to market analytics and operational optimization.

As a launch partner, Amazon Web Services (AWS) is collaborating with Snowflake to help energy organizations modernize how they use data and AI across complex, asset-intensive operations. Together, the two companies are engaging energy customers across oil and gas and power and utilities — including at DTECH 2026, where they will connect with industry leaders on the future of data-driven energy systems.

What’s next

Snowflake Energy Solutions are helping energy organizations unify data, apply AI with confidence and modernize how they operate in an increasingly complex and dynamic industry.

To learn more:

Connect with Snowflake and AWS at DTECH 2026 to discuss how data and AI are shaping the future of energy